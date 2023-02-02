Main Street will be hosting the 13th annual Chocolate Lovers Shopping Day Extravaganza on Saturday, Feb. 4.

A record number of 30 locations in downtown Beatrice are participating in this year’s event.

Main Street Beatrice Marketing and Events Coordinator Morgan Fox said shoppers can register in-person at Vintage Venue beginning at 10 a.m. with an event limit of 200. Pre-registration is not available.

“Shoppers will get a bag with a punch card and map of the locations participating,” she said. “There are also coupons and specials advertised that are just good for that day so people will want to look in the bag.”

Most of the locations have a special chocolate treat to enjoy while shopping. Boxes will also be available to take the chocolate home. Fox did note that it is a 21 and plus event since there are locations that have alcohol in the chocolate.

Main Street Beatrice Executive Director Michael Sothan said it’s an event centered around adults rather than families.

“We want to encourage people to come out and shop and explore downtown,” he said. “People will learn about shops and services they didn’t know existed. It’s fun to see community members and the people who come from other areas to explore.”

Sothan noted that the businesses look forward to the event and plan for it throughout the year.

Fox said she hopes people will take time and enjoy the time by having lunch and browsing at each of the locations.

“We hope people will wear their walking shoes because parking may be limited,” she said. “There is not a suggested route and it is not a timed event or competition.”

Those shoppers who return their completed punch card to the Main Street Beatrice registration table by 3 p.m. will be eligible for prizes.