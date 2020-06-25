Christ Community Church welcomes new worship pastor

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As Directed Health Measure restrictions lessen in Gage County, members of the Christ Community Church in Beatrice may see a couple new faces during services.

Daniel Worsham started as the church’s new worship pastor two weeks ago, after the former pastor accepted a position in Omaha this spring.

Worsham said the experience has been great so far.

“The first Sunday, there were a lot of nerves going up to it, but even after the first service I just felt a lot more relaxed,” Worsham said. “Just a really, really welcoming church…Everybody’s so nice, it just made us feel at home.”

Worsham’s father was a youth pastor in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he grew up. Around age 10, Worsham started playing the French Horn, and later got a degree in music performance at the University of Minnesota.

In 2014, Worsham spent nine months performing with the Sarajevo Philharmonic Orchestra in Bosnia-Herzegovina.