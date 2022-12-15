Christ Community offers free Christmas concert

Cloverton, a Christian music band, will take the stage at Christ Community Church on Sunday at 7 p.m. for a free concert.

Cloverton began as a small church worship team,but have gained recognition quickly with songs like “Take Me into the Beautiful,” “We Sing Joy” and “Bloom.”

“We are either moving toward or away from the person God has specifically created each of us to be,” said Lance Stafford, band member. “Our aim is to create music that inspires, awakens, and frees the next movement of leaders, artists, pastors, visionaries, inventors, missionaries, dreamers, and teachers as they walk out that journey.”

Dan Martin, Senior Pastor at Christ Community, said the church was excited to be able to offer this concert for free.

“It’s our Christmas gift to the community,” he said.

“Cloverton is a band that does an excellent job with their Christmas concert. They have music that every generation will enjoy from the contemporary to the traditional hymns.”

The band was at Christ Community four years ago. Martin said it was a full show and noted the doors open at 6 p.m.

Matthew West, a contemporary Christian artist, will be in concert on February 24th at the church. Tickets are on sale now with a link on cccbeatrice.com.