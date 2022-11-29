Chronic absenteeism a concern at Beatrice Public Schools

Chronic absenteeism is a growing concern at Beatrice Public Schools and most area schools.

Jackie Nielsen, Assistant Superintendent, said this is a community concern.

“It takes a village,” she said.

Students are defined as chronically absent when they are absent for 10% or more of their days in membership at a school/district.

At Beatrice Public Schools the current rate for the 22-23 school year is an average of 24.27%.

Statistics below shows the rate per school building:

Stoddard Elementary 13.84%

Lincoln Elementary 15.57%

Paddock Lane Elementary 17.92%

Beatrice Middle School 22.53%

Beatrice High School 32.92%

Based upon this information, as the student’s age chronic absenteeism increases. In addition, the rate has increased each year since the 2014-15 school year with the chronic absenteeism rate doubling in all of the buildings.

“Our goal would be 10% or below,” Nielsen said. "I think there’s a multitude of reasons this is happening. I think it can go back to is the student reading on grade level or is the student computing on grade level? If students are not proficient in skills, school is not an enjoyable place for them.”

Nielsen said as a community we need to figure out how to address those skills from birth to five years of age.

“That is a pivotal time to attack those deficits. We’re focusing on literacy and numeracy skills,” she said.

She explained that students with high rate of absenteeism are missing instruction, connections with other students, teachers and other adults, as well as missing the understanding of the importance of education.

“Every day is an opportunity to make a connection to learn,” said Jason Alexander, Superintendent. “If you’re not in school, you might miss a connection and a learning opportunity.”

Other schools across the state and within the county are facing similar challenges.

“It’s really not fair to compare schools,” he said. “It’s a little like comparing apples and oranges. Each district is different.”

One difference in each school district is the median income in the community.

“When families are faced with financial challenges, sometimes students work to help support the family or they care for younger siblings,” Nielsen said. “Older students are relied on for more adult responsibilities.”

Alexander noted that as adults we are responsible to go to work every day. Similarly students go to school every day.

“It’s our job, but if we miss work we know that there’s catch-up that needs to be done," he said. "Equally at school, students that miss a day have to go back and be retaught. If they’re not doing that, it escalates very quickly.

“Ultimately it has an effect on their overall education. We see it in test scores and graduation rates, but it impacts everything.”

Alexander stated it was important to consider the habits that are established with attendance.

“Those habits are going to carry over into adulthood whether it’s college or employment,” he said. “Establishing good habits early on results in better habits later in life.

“Positive parent involvement on every level from communication to attending conferences is important in establishing those good habits.”

Nielsen said she believes Beatrice Public Schools do an amazing job at continuing to build relationships and make connections.

“We want our schools to be a welcoming place,” she said.

She said the house systems and Orangemen Pride are examples of ways the school creates belonging. Teachers also write thank you notes to individual students to build connections with all students.

One of the methods being implemented at the Beatrice Middle School is the Intensive Care Unit. Students receive constant reminders of missing work and failing grades with resources and supports available to help them.

Roger Harris, Gage County Attorney, said his office deals with chronic absenteeism issues daily.

“Like many other jurisdictions across the country in recent years, Gage County has witnessed a sharp increase in chronic absenteeism regarding our K-12 students," he said. "This situation was exacerbated by the lockdowns during the pandemic.

“In light of the critical importance of a high school education to successful employment and an educated electorate, the Gage County Attorney continues to work with the area schools to motivate and encourage students to regularly attend school by enforcing the State truancy laws.”