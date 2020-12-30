Church ministry provides beds for local children

Volunteers at a new Beatrice program have been tirelessly working so that local children can rest peacefully. In the 10 months since the Sweet Dreams Ministry of the First Presbyterian Church of Beatrice started, nine beds, frames, box springs, pillows and bedding have been given to kids who otherwise would not have their own place to sleep.
Doris Martin, committee member for the church’s outreach and evangelism committee in charge of this program, said the church wanted to celebrate its 150th anniversary last year by giving back to the community. She said through research, she found due to the potential for bedbugs, many places don’t sell beds secondhand.
“I did some asking around and figured out we do have children that did not have their own bed, so that’s kind of where it started,” Martin said. “We were looking at were there needs that weren’t being met, and we kind of in a sense stumbled on this one.”
People interested in applying for a mattress can pick up an application at Blue Valley Community Action, Community Food Pantry, Mother to Mother Ministry, or the Salvation Army of Beatrice, and be mailed to First Presbyterian Church, PO Box 654, Beatrice, NE 68310, or emailed to sweetdreamsbeatrice@gmail.com.
Martin said the church intends to continue Sweet Dreams as long as they are able to, and as long as there’s a need in the community.
“We want to make sure that kids who don’t have beds are the ones that are getting the beds,” Martin explained. “Our initial [plan] was to do in Beatrice, but we did honor a request that we got from a minister in Wymore.”
First Presbyterian Pastor Zach Wolfe said meeting people’s needs like this is one of the greatest things the church can do as followers of Jesus. He asked that if there are other needs the church can help with, that people reach out and ask.
“My goal would be that this is a jumping off point for our church to continue to engage the community, and to serve the needs in the community as we see them and as we have the gifts to provide for them,” Wolfe said. “And to not only serve the needs, but to build relationships, to get to know the people that we are interacting with, and to be the physical symbol of God’s presence with all people in our community, whether they go to church or not.”
Martin said those wanting to donate towards the program can write a check to First Presbyterian for the Bed Ministry.
“It’s been a very positive experience,” Martin said. “I think we are meeting a need that exists in the community.”