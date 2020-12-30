Church ministry provides beds for local children

“We want to make sure that kids who don’t have beds are the ones that are getting the beds,” Martin explained. “Our initial [plan] was to do in Beatrice, but we did honor a request that we got from a minister in Wymore.”

First Presbyterian Pastor Zach Wolfe said meeting people’s needs like this is one of the greatest things the church can do as followers of Jesus. He asked that if there are other needs the church can help with, that people reach out and ask.

“My goal would be that this is a jumping off point for our church to continue to engage the community, and to serve the needs in the community as we see them and as we have the gifts to provide for them,” Wolfe said. “And to not only serve the needs, but to build relationships, to get to know the people that we are interacting with, and to be the physical symbol of God’s presence with all people in our community, whether they go to church or not.”

Martin said those wanting to donate towards the program can write a check to First Presbyterian for the Bed Ministry.

“It’s been a very positive experience,” Martin said. “I think we are meeting a need that exists in the community.”

