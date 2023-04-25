A Wymore woman has been issued a citation in connection to a false bomb threat at a Gage County manufacturing plant earlier this month.

Just before 7:30 a.m. on April 11, the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a business on Southwest 89th Road near West Hickory Road for a bomb threat.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies interviewed witnesses and learned that a person had called the business and reported a contract employee was possibly coming to the site with a firearm.

Within a few minutes, the deputy and investigator at the plant determined the contract employee was actually working at another plant a half mile away.

A press release stated that deputies made contact with the management at the second site and confirmed the employee was working at their site today, however the employee was behaving normally and there were no concerns involving the employee.

Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputies, assisted by two troopers from the Nebraska State Patrol, were able to make contact with the employee outside his workshop and during the investigation, determined he did not bring a firearm with him and he did not have any ill intent toward the facility or his fellow employees.

Deputies conducted a follow-up investigation on the incidents at the Koch Fertilizer plant and Homestead Terminal, both located on Southwest 89th Road between West Hickory Road and West Juniper Road.

Investigators and deputies were able to determine who had made the call to Koch because she had also contacted Southeast Communications ten minutes earlier. An investigator called the phone number that had reported the incident and spoke to an unidentified female, but she declined to give her name.

During the course of the investigation, it was determined that 36-year-old Katherine Jueneman, of Wymore, had made calls to Southeast Communications and to Koch Fertilizer about an armed suspect.

Deputies attempted to contact her that day in Wymore but could not locate her. On April 19, a Gage County Sheriff’s Office deputy located Jueneman in Blue Springs and issued her a criminal citation for false reporting.