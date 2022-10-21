City acquires land to develop industrial park

The City of Beatrice will take ownership of land north of Beatrice with intent to develop the area into another industrial park.

The decision was made during this week’s meeting of the NGage economic development board of directors.

For the past year, NGage has had a purchase agreement with William and Michelle Schwartzkopf for the 80 acres of land. The agreement, which expires at the end of this year, prevented Schwartzkopf from selling the ground to anyone but NGage, which had control to act as a third party to sell the ground, with intentions of finding one or multiple interested businesses.

NGage does not have the $1.2 million to purchase the ground, and opted to act on the agreement and sell the property to the city.

Mayor Stan Wirth said the city owning the ground will secure it for future development. Had NGage’s agreement with Schwartzkopf expired, he may not want to renew another one, could want more money or decide to do something else with the land.

“We’ll market it, just like we would anything else,” Wirth said. “We just don’t want that option to expire. If you want to renew it, that doesn’t mean Mr. Schwartzkopf is going to renew it. There is no guarantee of that. He may decide to spin it off himself. I think it’s important that the city has control over this property because there isn’t much property out there anymore.”

The decision for NGage to transfer the land option to the city was approved with all but one board member voting in support.

That member was Erich Tiemann, who represents the County Board of Supervisors on the NGage Board of Directors.

“Any project can still be transferred back and forth between the city and NGage,” he said. "This keeps that property on the tax roll still… This has been an option with member funds, not tax dollars. The county and the city, we don’t make money. We take money from people and we spend it. These are member funds.”

Before the board voted to transfer the land to the city, Tiemann made a motion to pursue renewing the agreement with Schwartzkopf under the same conditions as the current agreement, if he would agree to it for another year.

That motion failed with a vote of 4-5.