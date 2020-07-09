City administrator gives update on Beatrice Fire and Rescue building project

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is still underway, and City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the estimated completion date of June 2021 is still accurate.

Additionally, the project has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the project’s groundbreaking in May, Tempelmeyer said a lot of utility work has been done, including the sanitary sewer line by Seventh Street and a storm water system on the south side of the future building.

“Now they’ve been able to get into and start doing some grading work, which started here about a week ago,” Tempelmeyer said. “I believe what is next is for them to start installing all of the Geopiers for the foundation to the building. I think there are something like 415 Geopiers for them to install as part of the foundation.”

Geopiers are stiff rock columns placed in the ground to reinforce the soil and support a building’s foundation.

Tempelmeyer said he anticipates the Beatrice City Council will have to approve a change order for the project, which is when work is added or removed from the original contract, as well as approve issuing a second set of bonds for the project.