City administrator gives update on Beatrice Fire and Rescue building project

Construction of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue building is still underway, and City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the estimated completion date of June 2021 is still accurate.
Additionally, the project has not been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Since the project’s groundbreaking in May, Tempelmeyer said a lot of utility work has been done, including the sanitary sewer line by Seventh Street and a storm water system on the south side of the future building.
“Now they’ve been able to get into and start doing some grading work, which started here about a week ago,” Tempelmeyer said. “I believe what is next is for them to start installing all of the Geopiers for the foundation to the building. I think there are something like 415 Geopiers for them to install as part of the foundation.”
Geopiers are stiff rock columns placed in the ground to reinforce the soil and support a building’s foundation.
Tempelmeyer said he anticipates the Beatrice City Council will have to approve a change order for the project, which is when work is added or removed from the original contract, as well as approve issuing a second set of bonds for the project.
“We always planned on issuing two sets, so there’s nothing new there,” Tempelmeyer said. “We knew the first set was not enough to cover all of the cost of construction, but we also didn’t want to borrow all of the money at once and pay interest on money that we didn’t need until a year later.”
The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
During a city council meeting in April, Tempelmeyer said the sales tax revenue is currently ahead of schedule and coming in greater than anticipated. He has also previously estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, which includes acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and now its construction.
Plans for a new station goes back years, and were prompted largely by a lack of space in the current station located on the lower level of the city auditorium.
In 1965, when Beatrice Fire and Rescue moved into the auditorium, the department had five vehicles to store in the building. Today, there are 14 vehicles and a trailer in the auditorium, with two more trailers outside.
The current apparatus bay, where vehicles and equipment are kept, is around 6,000 square feet. The new station will have an apparatus bay with around 16,000 square feet.
During the groundbreaking video, which was held mostly online due to COVID-19, Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth noted that this is the first time the station will have a building with infrastructure meant for them, as the station has previously only been in locations that were already built.
“It’s a building that we think is going to be a real asset to the community, that the community will be proud of, and something that will last some 70 years,” Wirth said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what the voters decided to do, and I don’t think the community will be anything but proud to see what kind of a structure we are going to have.”
