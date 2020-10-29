City administrator gives update on new fire station

Drivers on South Sixth Street in Beatrice will start seeing drastic changes at the future home of the Fire and Rescue department, as construction workers prepare to build walls at the site.

During a City Council meeting last week, city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the walls are precast and being delivered from Omaha. He said once the workers are ready to install the walls, they’re hoping to complete four a day.

“Depending on the weather, you might start seeing some block work occur, and that would be the storm shelter that’s inside the building,” Tempelmeyer said. “They’re going to try to get that erected first, but I don’t know how the weather is pushing them back. So again, there is progress, it is moving down there.”

Tempelmeyer said Beatrice Public Schools has been notified about the wall deliveries, so families and buses can transport students accordingly at the nearby Stoddard Elementary School.

“They have told us that the site is smaller than they thought, once they start getting here and getting stuff put on,” Tempelmeyer said. “They’re plan right now is to truck down from Omaha, and have the truck roll in and hopefully get them erected that day, and then have the next truck keep rolling in. They’re not planning on having them sit around for very long.”