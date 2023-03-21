The City Council discussed the second of three reading of an ordinance regarding ATV’s and UTV’s being allowed on city streets during the Monday evening meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the council voted to read the ordinance during three consecutive meetings.

“Assuming it passes tonight, it will be read for the third and final meeting on April 3,” he said.

Tempelmeyer reviewed the stipulations and exceptions of the ordinance.

Councilmen Duane Ruh moved to amend the motion by striking ATV’s from the proposed ordinance.

The amendment was unanimously approved after discussion by the council.

Councilman Tim Fralin said he believed there were safety concerns.

“There are plenty of other things in city ordinances that people don’t call with concerns about,” he said. “I’ve never received a call saying we need to work harder on controlling illegal drugs. No one has ever called and asked what we can do about domestic violence.”

Fralin read statistics from North Platte and Nebraska City.

Councilman Tim Fairbanks asked about penalties to which City Attorney Taylor Rivera explained it falls under general city ordinances.

“It would be similar to how we handle dog ordinances,” Rivera said.

Councilman Rich Kerr said he was getting a lot of calls and emails.

“I’ve had a ton of calls and a ton of emails and most people do not want these things on the streets,” he said.

Kerr said if the ordinance passed the second reading, he would be asking for an amendment on the third reading to include a registration stipulation.

Three community members spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting against the ordinance with concerns for safety.

Margaret Haith said the population of Beatrice is around 12,500, but since the community draws people for the hospital and other amenities, the council should consider how much traffic we have in town.

“We should be thinking about around 30,000 people,” she said.

One person spoke in favor of the ordinance and brought information for the council and community to review.

The council voted to bring back the ordinance for the third and final reading at the April 3 meeting. The Beatrice City Council meets at the Beatrice Public School Administration Building at 7 p.m. in the Board Room.