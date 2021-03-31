City announces new garbage schedule

Beginning April 5, Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS), operated by the City of Beatrice, will provide automated garbage collection services to Beatrice and rural customers in southeast Nebraska.
MARS garbage collection service begins at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Residential garbage customers and commercial customers with automated waste carts will be collected according to the following schedule:
Monday
· Westside of 11th Street between the Big Blue River and south side of Ella Street.
· West side of Highway 77 from Ella Street to Dorsey Street.
· North side of Dorsey Street from 19th Street to Southwest 32nd Road.
· Includes Bear Creek
Tuesday
· East side of Highway 77 to west side of 13th Street.
· North side of Ella Street to south side of Dorsey Street.
Wednesday
· Everything south and west of the Big Blue River.
· Includes - West Beatrice, Belvedere, County Club, Whispering Pines, South 40 Estates
Thursday
· East side of 11th Street between the Big Blue River and south side of Ella Street.
· East side of 19th Street to City Limits.
Friday
· East side to 13th Street to west side of 19th Street.
· North side of Ella Street to suth side of Dorsey Street.
Rural customers will receive letters notifying them of their collection schedule.
Recycling Collection Schedule
MARS residential recycling collection begins at 6 a.m. If you have a Beatrice Address:
Tuesday Recycling Collection: south of High Street
Wednesday Recycling Collection: High Street and north of High Street
If you do not have a Beatrice address, please contact the MARS office to confirm your recycling collection day.