City announces new garbage schedule

Beginning April 5, Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS), operated by the City of Beatrice, will provide automated garbage collection services to Beatrice and rural customers in southeast Nebraska.

MARS garbage collection service begins at 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. Residential garbage customers and commercial customers with automated waste carts will be collected according to the following schedule:

Monday

· Westside of 11th Street between the Big Blue River and south side of Ella Street.

· West side of Highway 77 from Ella Street to Dorsey Street.

· North side of Dorsey Street from 19th Street to Southwest 32nd Road.

· Includes Bear Creek

Tuesday

· East side of Highway 77 to west side of 13th Street.

· North side of Ella Street to south side of Dorsey Street.

Wednesday

· Everything south and west of the Big Blue River.

· Includes - West Beatrice, Belvedere, County Club, Whispering Pines, South 40 Estates