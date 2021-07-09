City approves funding for Big Blue River access project

The City of Beatrice can expect further construction near the West Court Street Bridge within the next few months.
As part of their meeting consent agenda items on Tuesday evening, the City Council approved paying $155,597.26 to Lottman Construction for the 2021 Big Blue River Access Project.
River access has been an increasingly discussed topic for area officials within the past year. Last July, the city council approved $6,000 of Beatrice Plus money towards the project, and in May, the Gage County Board of Supervisors approved a $30,000 visitor improvement grant for $30,000 for it.
“The [Nebraska's Natural Resources Districts] kicked in some money, as well, and then the city had budgeted some lodging tax dollars for this project. All of those dollars will be pooled together here, and it will be used to have that project move forward,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “There will be one access point that’s built there by the West Court Street Bridge.”
Tempelmeyer said he thinks this will be one of the only public access points on the Big Blue, and that the city is hoping it will attract people from Lincoln and other surrounding communities to Beatrice.
“If it’s something else that we can add, another amenity that we can add to the community here, I think it’s a good thing,” Tempelmeyer said. “I think it’s what we strive to do. Not everybody plays softball or baseball, not everybody wants to go to the tennis courts, so you try to add some other amenities in for people to be able to use your community.”
Tempelmeyer said there were plans to add some additional parking near the river, but that it was canceled due to budgetary constraints. He said there are still places for people to park along the vacated portion of Memorial Drive, and that the city is looking to have the project done by the end of this fiscal year.
“As part of that project, there is some storm water work being done for the Street Department,” Tempelmeyer noted. “I think about $30,000 of that total number in the contract is being paid by the Street Department for some work that needs to be done at that same area. And it made sense just to have one contractor be there and extend the storm sewer pipe and do that work while they’re also doing the work for the access point. I think it’s a couple week project.”
Over 100 attendees at the Homestead Days events a couple weeks ago got to experience a kayaking from West Court Street Bridge to Holmesville as part of the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA’s event.
The YMCA’s Wellness Director, Shely Bauman, said due to the volunteer help needed to get participants into and out of the river for the 10-mile trip, the Y will likely only have one annual kayak event until the river access points are complete.
“As far as it goes with other events, there’s certainly been conversations about what are some of those types of things,” Main Street Beatrice Director Michael Sothan said. “Frankly, from Main Street’s perspective, we’ve been blessed by having a strong YMCA that’s able to take advantage of this, and that’s okay. We hope that it gets utilized for events by regular, everyday people in the community, and by those passing through, as well.”
Sothan said Main Street has also been working with a few individuals to start an outfitting business near the river access point.
“One of the main areas that we’ve really been trying to focus on is making sure that we can capitalize on the full economic potential of the river, with business startups to be able to provide rentals of canoes, kayaks, that type of thing,” Sothan said. “And then also making sure that we’re marketing this to bring people here, and also for our businesses to see a financial impact, and in turn the community as a whole.”
Overall, Sothan said this project should be seen as a starting point, noting that a public exit point needs to be installed, as well.
“We’ve been fortunate that we have a willing partner with the Beatrice Boat Club down there in Holmesville, and that’s wonderful,” Sothan said. “But we’ve also got some future things that I know the city is already eyeing, which is just making sure that we do the things that are necessary to maintain this access and continue to improve upon it with things like signage and marketing of the river. And even long-term things like how do we address things like the low-head dam that’s here in Beatrice, and what can we do to maybe turn that from a challenge into another opportunity for the community? So I think there’s going to be some conversations and some maybe plans or studies over the next few years.”