City approves funding for Big Blue River access project

“One of the main areas that we’ve really been trying to focus on is making sure that we can capitalize on the full economic potential of the river, with business startups to be able to provide rentals of canoes, kayaks, that type of thing,” Sothan said. “And then also making sure that we’re marketing this to bring people here, and also for our businesses to see a financial impact, and in turn the community as a whole.”

“We’ve been fortunate that we have a willing partner with the Beatrice Boat Club down there in Holmesville, and that’s wonderful,” Sothan said. “But we’ve also got some future things that I know the city is already eyeing, which is just making sure that we do the things that are necessary to maintain this access and continue to improve upon it with things like signage and marketing of the river. And even long-term things like how do we address things like the low-head dam that’s here in Beatrice, and what can we do to maybe turn that from a challenge into another opportunity for the community? So I think there’s going to be some conversations and some maybe plans or studies over the next few years.”