City awards LB840, downtown revitalization applications

An area home builder was awarded a $100,000 economic development loan by the City of Beatrice to build a residence in town.

The Beatrice City Council on Monday unanimously approved a resolution awarding the funds to Mama Bear Dens LLC and Curt Hagerman for a the loan in economic development funds.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the loan is to be repaid in one year, with a 6% interest rate.

“A couple years ago the city acquired the property at Ninth and Monroe streets,” he said. “We demolished the house, took that as part of the payment. We sat on that for a couple of years and sold it here recently to Mr. Hagerman who wanted to come in and build a house there. He’s now coming in and asking for an LB840 loan to help with construction of that workforce housing that he’s putting up in that lot.”

Councilman Ted Fairbanks expressed concern with the application, saying he didn’t have an issue with the project itself, but questioned if economic development funds should be available for it.

“We’re using LB840 dollars, we’re not creating any jobs other than the guy that’s building it,” he said. “...I also have a little bit of a problem because the building is already going up. For me, it feels a little bit like asking for forgiveness instead of permission.”

It was stated at the meeting that the city has awarded funds for similar projects in at least two other instances, and councilman Gary Barnard said he had no concerns about voting in favor of it.

“Nobody else is trying to build any spec houses other than out at Sun Ridge,” he said. “We’ve got contractors who probably could, they’re just not. I don’t have any heartburn about this at all.”

In addition to the LB840 loan, the council also approved the latest applicant in its downtown revitalization program, awarding Michael and Shelley Schaefer a CDBG loan of $56,000.

The funds will primarily be used to make marquee improvements to the Beatrice movie theater downtown.

“The improvements being made here at 608 Court St. are going to be marquee repairs, so the letter boards that are up there will be replaced,” he said. “At 615 Court St. he’s going to remove an air conditioner off the awning that’s there or the marquee… basically he’s going to be improving the marquee areas to make them look nice and take them back to what they looked like before, this time with LED lights as opposed to neon.”

Tempelemyer said that while technically a loan, it will be forgiven if certain criteria are met.

“Like all the others, it starts off as a loan,” he explained. “Assuming he keeps the improvements there for five years, it gets forgiven as part of our agreement with the state of Nebraska.”