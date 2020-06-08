City breaks ground on $1.34 million trail project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A Beatrice project that’s been in the works for over eight years finally broke ground last week. A trail from Beatrice’s Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park will add to the roughly four miles of trails throughout town, as well as the additional 16 miles towards Cortland that offers recreational and tourism opportunities for the community.

The Beatrice City Council approved the $1.34 million project last October, and received a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for 80 percent of the project. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent as well as engineering expenses acquired while the project’s planning period.

The City of Beatrice announced on its Facebook page said that the construction will be 10 foot wide concrete trail that spans roughly three miles. The post continued to say some lane closures will be needed where the trail crosses or parallels roads, but that no full road closures are anticipated.

“Individual property owners that have access impacts, i.e. driveway closures, will receive special notifications in a minimum or seven days in advance of the access impacts,” the post states.

Jon Goldie, manager of construction administration with Schemmer, estimated the project to take five months, depending on appropriate weather conditions.