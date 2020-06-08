City breaks ground on $1.34 million trail project

A Beatrice project that’s been in the works for over eight years finally broke ground last week. A trail from Beatrice’s Big Blue Water Park to Hannibal Park will add to the roughly four miles of trails throughout town, as well as the additional 16 miles towards Cortland that offers recreational and tourism opportunities for the community.
The Beatrice City Council approved the $1.34 million project last October, and received a grant from the Federal Highway Administration to pay for 80 percent of the project. The city will pay the remaining 20 percent as well as engineering expenses acquired while the project’s planning period.
The City of Beatrice announced on its Facebook page said that the construction will be 10 foot wide concrete trail that spans roughly three miles. The post continued to say some lane closures will be needed where the trail crosses or parallels roads, but that no full road closures are anticipated.
“Individual property owners that have access impacts, i.e. driveway closures, will receive special notifications in a minimum or seven days in advance of the access impacts,” the post states.
Jon Goldie, manager of construction administration with Schemmer, estimated the project to take five months, depending on appropriate weather conditions.
The city also responded to public Facebook comments, noting that this project is covered by the city budget and not the Gage County budget.
After its completion, there will be one section of land remaining to create a loop of trails in the city: the area from Hannibal Park to the Homestead Trail along Dorsey Street.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer stated in February that the council does not have additional sidewalk projects planned at this time.
“Do we have a conceptual plan of what we’d like to ultimately build? Sure,” Tempelmeyer said. “But we don’t have anything on paper that we’re designing or building or looking to acquire right of way, we do not have anything budgeted. We have not taken any steps to build the next portion of trail.”
