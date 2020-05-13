City breaks ground on new fire station location

In likely the first time in Beatrice history, the groundbreaking of a city project was held almost entirely online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Community members were still able to see city officials break ground, however, as JEO Consulting Group released a video via Vimeo on May 11 for the groundbreaking of the new Beatrice Fire and Rescue station.
“[It’s] a building that we think is going to be a real asset to the community, that the community will be proud of, and something that will last some 70 years,” Beatrice Mayor Stan Wirth said. “I couldn’t be more proud of what the voters decided to do, and I don’t think the community will be anything but proud to see what kind of a structure we are going to have.”
Wirth noted that this is the first time the station will have a building with infrastructure meant for them. The station has previously been in locations that were already built, and is currently in the lower level of the city auditorium, where it’s been housed since 1965.
City council president Rich Clabaugh said previous council members have discussed the project for roughly 20 years, and thanked everyone who has been involved with it.
Beatrice Fire and Rescue Chief Brian Daake said the project has been a long time coming.
“I know members of our department are really excited to get the ball rolling and get moved in,” Daake said.
During city council meetings this year, city administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer estimated the total cost for the project at $9.7 million, including acquiring the land, demolishing old infrastructure, environmental and architectural fees and now its construction. He estimated issuing $7 million in bonds already, and that the plan is to issue another series of bonds in the late summer or early fall to pick up the remaining cost.
Tempelmeyer said the sales tax revenue is currently ahead of schedule and coming in greater than anticipated. The station is being funded by an additional half-cent sales tax that will generate around $1 million annually.
Wirth estimated the project to be completed in June 2021.
The groundbreaking can be viewed at vimeo.com/417369920
