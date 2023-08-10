The Beatrice City Council amended code regarding carrying of concealed weapons this week.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the amendment was bringing the city code in line with the State of Nebraska.

“The State Legislature in their last session made some changes making it legal in the State of Nebraska to carry a concealed handgun,” he said. “It is still illegal to carry knives and other potential weapons, but it is legal to carry a concealed handgun.”

Governor Jim Pillen signed LB 77 into law in late April. Nebraskans, 21 and older, who can legally own a gun will be able to conceal carry with the option of paying $100 for a permit or taking a gun safety class.

The law becomes effective 90 days after the session ends, which will be in early September.