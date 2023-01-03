City Council appoints new Community Development Director

Chet McGrury III was appointed as the Community Development Director for the City of Beatrice during the City Council Meeting on Tuesday evening.

McGrury replaces Rob Mierau in the position. Mierau resigned at the end of December to take a job with a private company.

The Community Development Director position was created approximately four years ago within the City of Beatrice. Prior to that it was the Building Inspector.

Tobias Tempelmeyer, City Administrator, said the person in this position is expected to complete building inspections, review building plans, work with the Planning and Zoning committee and oversee nuisance properties and work with owners.

Two internal candidates were interviewed by Mayor Bob Morgan, Tobias Tempelmeyer and some council members.

Tempelmeyer said McGrury has worked as the Code Compliance Officer in the same department since 2017.

"He has a good understanding of what is involved with the position because he worked closely with Mierau in developing the department. Mierau did a great job and we felt McGrury would be a good fit."

Councilman Terry Doyle said he thought McGrury had a lot of support on the council.

“There’s a lot of work to be done in that department and it’s where the rubber meets the road. We’re looking forward to seeing what he will be doing.”

McGrury said he’s excited for the opportunity.

“Mierau brought the department up to speed and I’m looking forward to bringing some of my own ideas and style into it," he said.

As a requirement of the position, McGrury will complete 10 certification credit hours with the ICC (International Code Council) over the next three years.