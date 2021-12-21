City Council approves agreement for housing grant

The Beatrice City Council met to approve a housing improvement grant agreement with Nebraska Department of Economic Development during its Monday meeting.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the $540,000 grant will help improve houses across the community. The agreement is just the first step in what will be a more than two year process.

“That kind of next step after you approve this agreement tonight … we’ll start working through the process of contacting those who pre-applied, make sure they’re still interested in the grant,” Tempelmeyer said. “We have to verify income level. We have to inspect houses and see what would qualify. There’s a limit of $24,999 that can be spent on each household. Some different federal rules kick in at $25,000 … All of this has to be completed by May of 2024.”

Tempelmeyer said certain improvements will count as eligible expenses under the grant, including furnaces, water heater, electrical and plumbing.

“If somebody wants to simply remodel their bathroom to make it look nicer, that will not be an eligible expense,” he said. “If they need to remodel to make it ADA compliant, then that starts becoming eligible. So those will be the things this committee starts going through, making sure we have applicants who qualify.”

Tempelmeyer stressed that homeowners planning to use grant funding should wait until they’re approved before they start making renovations.

To help dispense grant funds, the council passed a resolution that appointed members of a committee set up to manage applications. Final approval will go before the City Council.

In other business:

The City Council also approved an economic development loan totaling $150,000 with Envision Landscapes, LLC.

Following recommendations by the Beatrice Board of Public Works, the council approved an Agreement for Professional Services outlining the scope of services for the City’s MS4 compliance.

The City Council voted to adopt the Public Internet Use Policy.

“What the policy basically says is that if you’re a public user, logged onto city Wi-Fi … we can’t help the contents of the Internet,” Tempelmeyer said. “..If you have small children, a child on the Internet, it’s up to the parents to monitor what the child gets access to.”

The council voted to approve an agreement of services between the City and JEO Consulting Group, Inc., to conduct a drainage study of the Beatrice Industrial Park.

“This is important,” council member Ted Fairbanks said. “If you look at the area that Rick and I represent, had we done this east and north of our area, we wouldn’t have the problems we’re having today. And it’s really hard to fix now.”

Tempelemeyer, during his monthly report, brought up last week’s storm and noted the number of city workers involved in helping to get the city back together.

“Lastly, I would just like to take a moment to say thank you to all the city staff last week when the storm came through,” he said. “…Everyone stepped up and did a wonderful job. But especially, I want thank the electric department… I just want to say thank you to those guys.”

The next regular City Council meeting will be Monday, Jan. 3 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room. There will be a Work Session on Dec. 27, 2021 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0