City council approves applying for grant to extend Pioneer Trail

The City of Beatrice hopes to see another portion of trail constructed in spring or summer of 2022.
During a city council meeting Monday evening, the board unanimously agreed to apply for federal assistance from the Recreational Trails Program to extend Pioneer Trail from North 26th Street to South 24th Street.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that this trail starts at Beatrice High School, and there is currently no sidewalk connecting the trail near Gleason Dental Clinic and heading west into the city.
“You have about 738 feet, if I’m remembering right, that there is no sidewalk, there’s no trail system, there’s nothing,” Tempelmeyer said. “If you go out there, oftentimes you’ll see kids walking in the curb of that street to make the final connection there. So what we’re asking for is approval from you guys to go out and apply for a grant to see if we can’t concrete that last section.”
City attorney Taylor Rivera said the project is projected to cost $110,000, and if the grant is approved, Beatrice would pay for about 20% or roughly $21,000, with the trails program matching 80%.
Council member Joe Billesbach questioned why the city isn’t using Community Development Block Grants or CDBG revolving loan funds for this project.
Tempelmeyer said the city has spent about $250,000 of $330,000 in CDBG funds so far.
“If you remember, one of the other projects was to install an ADA bathroom on the trail,” Tempelmeyer said. “That one is scheduled to come in. And really, we’re just down to kind of a timing mechanism. We’ve got some more CDBG revolving loan funds coming in through a loan that’s outstanding. They’re not coming in at the point where it would be fast enough to pay for this project. So we’re having to require a grant to help us pay for it, that will allow us to use those dollars then to adjust some other ADA issues at other locations.”
Tempelmeyer said the city would look to get grant approval in the fall or winter. He said city engineer James Burroughs already has a large portion designed, and that construction would start next year.