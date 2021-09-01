City council approves applying for grant to extend Pioneer Trail

“If you remember, one of the other projects was to install an ADA bathroom on the trail,” Tempelmeyer said. “That one is scheduled to come in. And really, we’re just down to kind of a timing mechanism. We’ve got some more CDBG revolving loan funds coming in through a loan that’s outstanding. They’re not coming in at the point where it would be fast enough to pay for this project. So we’re having to require a grant to help us pay for it, that will allow us to use those dollars then to adjust some other ADA issues at other locations.”