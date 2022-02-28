City Council approves ballot resolution for economic development

The Beatrice City Council passed a resolution adopting the amended Economic Development Program during its special meeting on Monday, Feb. 28.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said LB840 authorizes cities to collect money and put it toward economic development. The Council has approved the plan every ten years.

“The city did this initially in 1992 and then renewed it in 2002 and then in 2012,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer said Beatrice gets its funding for economic development through Electric Department revenue, not through a sales or property tax. He said the changes to the program’s wording are fairly minor.

“The actual changes to the plan itself, as we discussed last time, really there aren’t any,” he said. “What we essentially did was everything that’s been added to the state statute since the last time we adopted the plan, we put into this plan… That’s why you do see some changes in there.”

Tempelmeyer said the Council had to decide on the amount the City puts into the LB840 fund every year and how long the program runs for. Those both go up for approval by a vote of the people, and any changes in that regard must appear on another ballot for approval.

Tempelmeyer said there have only been five years where program funds came out than in. He said the fund balance as of 2021 was about $1.4 million.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks proposed raising the annual input into the fund from $250,000 to between $300,000 and $400,000

“I think doubling it seems excessive, but we should have more in there,” Fairbanks said. “I’m under the belief that the Electrical Department has ample funds in reserves to cover all their projects.”

Tempelmeyer said raising the input too much may stretch the Electric Department thin.

“The Electric Department has a number of outstanding projects that they’re working on,” he said. “…There is a need for them to have some cash. If you do raise the amounts, I am concerned that you would have to … defer some projects on the electric side.”

Councilman Bob Morgan proposed going with $300,000 but for a shorter period of time than the usual 10 years.

“So maybe you have it for six years, and you can see where that $300,000 was either long or short,” Morgan said. “…I would be in favor of $300,000 for six years.”

Ultimately, the Council approved a ballot proposal that would adjust the annual input to $300,000 for six years. The Council will meet again in six years to determine if they should raise or lower the input.

The amended wording will appear for local voter approval on the primary ballot on May 10, 2022.

