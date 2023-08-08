The Beatrice City Council approved a master plan of the Court Street corridor and the proposed relocation of Highway 136 during Monday's meeting.

Mayor Bob Morgan explained that this is a concept design.

“This is a conceptual idea of the master plan,” he said. “We are not voting on the design. We know we need to work with the businesses directly affected in the design process. The process will take three to ten years. We want to do this right.”

Councilman Duane Ruh moved to amend the resolution to add the word concept behind master plan. The amendment was approved.

Council members discussed the master plan concept prior to inviting the public to share opinions. Fralin shared research he had found on the safety of roundabouts and encourage the public educate themselves.

District 30 Sen. Myron Dorn spoke in favor of moving forward with the concept.

“We had a meeting today with the Nebraska Department of Roads,” he said. “They talked about funding and timeline. They are supportive of this project, but it will take years. At the same time, the longer we take to start this process, the longer it will take.

“The Department of Roads need support of the community, not just the council, to move forward.”

Dorn said he was excited about the project and the future of the City of Beatrice.

Several business owners spoke in opposition of the plan as it was presented by Olsson Associates at the July 17 city council meeting. The presented plan was developed after two open houses gathering public input.

Katie Theis, co-owner of The Rail bar, said her business would lose direct access to Highway 136.

“We do support making downtown more pedestrian friendly, but we cannot support a plan that would be so detrimental to our business,” she said. “We feel alienated and completely unwelcome.”

Co-owner of The Crow Kate Ratigan, owner of Clean Slate Kim Witulski, Jonathan Rosenthal, Ron Henzel, Aaron Schoen and Dr. Mike Havekost also spoke against the plan noting that it would be detrimental and a disruption to their businesses.

Witulski and Rosenthal said their buildings would be demolished with this plan.

Ratigan noted she didn’t feel this was input.

“There is a lack of trust with our government,” she said. “This is not input. There are simpler solutions.”

Rosenthal said he didn’t feel the council members were representing the community in their votes.

Resident Ashley Mason addressed those in attendance.

“Next election, if they are not representing you, replace them,” she said.

Resident Dana Hydo said her family has deep roots in the downtown.

“Most of my life I’ve lived and worked downtown," she said. "This concept is very scary. I think we have a lot of time to get it right and help people through their fears. We are trusting the process.”

Resident Craig Zarybnicky noted that he has two properties that would be affected.

“Taking no action doesn’t do anything but put this off for another generation,” he said. “We need to do this right and do it in a way that positively impacts our community.”

Resident John Charles Fischer spoke to the council about his experience with roundabouts driving a three-axle truck.

“I think there’s a simpler suggestion to this problem,” he said. “I get that this is conceptual, but we need more communication with the people that are funding these projects with taxes.”

Other residents spoke about the trail, the possibility of public restrooms, the new elementary school and maintaining the current downtown.

President of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Rick Haraldson and Main Street Director Michael Sothan spoke in favor of the concept and noted they looked forward to being a part of the process.

Councilman Rich Kerr was the only vote against the resolution noting that he had questions about rerouting traffic to Market and Ella and a weight limit on the highway.