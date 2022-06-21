City Council approves economic development loan for dog boarding business

Property owners plan to open a new dog boarding facility in east Beatrice after receiving nearly $100,000 in economic development funds this week.

The Beatrice City Council approved an economic development loan of $98,056 from LB840 funds on Monday night to A&N Dog Boarding to renovate the Spady-Runcie building at 1840 East Court St.

The loan was applied for by Nicholas and Hannah Bell and David and Amy Bell, and was approved by the City Council unanimously.

“They’re purchasing the building that everybody knows as the Spady-Runcie building on the northwest corner of 19th and Court streets,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “They want to start a dog boarding company there. They came in with a business plan, financials, the CARC (Citizens Advisory Review Committee) reviewed those, and the recommendation before you is a $98,000 loan.”

The loan is for a term of 15 years at 4% interest.

Nick and Amy Bell attended the meeting and discussed their plans for the location.

“We’re going to open a dog boarding facility in probably ⅓ of that building,” Nick Bell said. “The other parts of that building we haven’t decided yet. We also want to utilize the parking lot for food trucks and farmer’s market type things. There's lots of options there. We just tossed around the idea of a dog boarding facility and got a lot of good feedback. Everyone is taking their dogs to Lincoln because everyone is booked.”

The location will be able to house 30 dogs at one time, and owners hope to open by Aug. 15.

Amy Bell said the business will fill needs not currently being met in Beatrice.

“We’re getting calls already. It’s extremely popular,” she said. “We've been very encouraged so far and definitely want to keep that business in Beatrice. Everyone that has called, the facilities in town are already booked.

“If you have a doctor appointment and don’t want the dog to stay at home and chew up your shoes or whatever, you can drop them off with us and we’ll keep them entertained so they don’t stay home and chew up your shoes.”

