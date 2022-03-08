City Council approves food truck ordinance

The Beatrice City Council met to approve regulations for mobile food vendors on public property during its meeting on Monday, March 7.

Efforts to draft a food truck ordinance started last year in November, and after several rounds of feedback and adjustment, the regulations were passed unanimously.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the regulations went before the Planning and Zoning Commission, where they received no public comment.

“As we spoke a couple of meetings ago, we got some proposed changes to the zoning ordinance regarding food trucks,” Tempelmeyer said. “…The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of all items.”

Tempelmeyer discussed some final adjustments to the regulations, which included location and spacing.

“What we noted was mobile food trucks and mobile food vending units would be allowed in the same locations restaurants are allowed,” he said. “…They’d be in the same locations as restaurants in general, which are permitted by right in light commercial, general commercial central business district and then by special use permit in light industrial and general industrial locations. And then finally what we have in there are the rules we talked about last time, which is essentially you got 2,000 square feet for every mobile food unit you would have.”

Tempelmeyer discussed permit fees.

"What we have proposed in here, is a weekly permit that would be $10, an annual permit would be $25, and a mobile food establishment permit which would be annually, would be $25," he said

In other business:

The City Council adopted revised Downtown Façade Improvement Program Guidelines for downtown revitalization efforts.

“We used the same guidelines we used the last time we did a grant for downtown,” Tempelmeyer said. “The Department of Economic Development approved those guidelines, so we were moving forward. They underwent an audit by the federal government, and now they’ve got back and forth and said we need to amend our guidelines to remove the term ‘sidewalks.’ And so the only difference in the guidelines you have before you tonight … is we removed all reference to sidewalks anywhere in there. However, if we still have a project that wishes to have sidewalks in it, it is still a possibility.”

The Council re-appointed David Eskra as the chairman of the Beatrice Board of Public Works.

The next regular City Council meeting is scheduled for March 21 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building.

