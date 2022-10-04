City Council approves loan to hospital

Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center will receive a loan through a USDA program to purchase new medical equipment.

The program is part of a rural economic development loan agreement the city’s electric department was eligible for through the USDA.

Actually a grant, the electric department will contribute $60,000 to the fund pool and the USDA will add $300,000. The total amount will be loaned to BCH to help purchase midray telemetry monitors.

“As part of this grant the USDA will give us $300,000,” said City Administrator Tobais Tempelmeyer. “The electric department matches with $60,000. We then loan those funds, in this case to Beatrice Community Hospital. They use it to buy qualifying equipment… The USDA had some guidelines out there that we had to adopt. They’re very similar to what our LB840 loans are. There’s a few differences.”

The midray telemetry monitors have a total estimated cost of $498,437.

The hospital can start repaying the loan after one year, and it must be paid back within 10 years.

Then the $360,000 can be loaned to another qualifying organization as part of the revolving loan fund once it's repaid. If the city decides not to participate further, the $60,000 would go back to the electric department and the $300,000 back to the USDA. If the city wants to increase the amount available, additional applications to the USDA can be made.