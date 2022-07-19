City Council approves private downtown revitalization loan, hears monthly report

The Beatrice City Council awarded a Downtown Revitalization Program loan and heard the monthly administrator’s report during its meeting on Monday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer discussed the revitalization direct loan, for $17,000 to Schoneweis Properties, LLC.

“This is another one of the downtown revitalization grants,” Tempelmeyer said. “This one is for Schoneweis’s building there at Seventh and Court streets. It would be the northwest corner. This particular grant … is worth $17,000. They’re looking to use that money to install a fire escape on the second floor of their building down to the sidewalk… That would allow them to have access to and use the upper level.”

Tempelmeyer said the City is working on claims from June’s storm damage.

“[The City] did have a number of number of buildings and vehicles that were damaged … so we’re waiting to get that information so we can process those claims,” he said.

Tempelmeyer also said the switch to OPPD for the Cottonwood Wind Farm management has been positive for Beatrice.

“Last month on the Cottonwood Wind Farm was a good month for us,” he said. “We’ve switched over and had OPPD now scheduling energy on that particular asset. They did a good job for the month of June. It was positive for us. They were a little more aggressive on the way they did things… We hope that trend continues.”

In other business:

The City Council awarded a $133,949.36 bid to Schoen’s Roofing for the Beatrice Public Library Roof Project.

The Council also approved $5,000 in funding toward fencing at the six pickleball courts at Chautauqua Park.

The next regular City Council meeting will be Monday, August 1, at 7 p.m. in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building Board Room.