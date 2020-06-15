City council approves resolutions regarding residential housing development project

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Beatrice may see some new residential houses developed on the south side of town near the prior Beatrice Community Hospital building.

During a city council meeting Monday night, City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said Todd Hydo of Lammel Plumbing purchased several lots from BCH near Chautauqua Park. The council then heard several resolutions and ordinances to approve the development.

The council approved rezoning the lots from Office to an Urban Family Residential District, as well as amending the city’s zoning map.

Tempelmeyer said the planning and zoning committee also approved the rezoning application and recommended approval.

The council also approved closing and vacating a part of Nichols Avenue near the lots, and selling it to Lammel Plumbing for $3,960.

Lammel Plumbing is owned by Hydo and his wife, Soni.

Tempelmeyer said that Nichols Avenue was built in the 1800s and not been used.

“When talking to our utility department heads, they indicated that they did not have a need to retain that moving forward,” Tempelmeyer explained. “There aren’t utilities in it today. There’s some in the alleyway, but we’ll maintain the alleyway at this point.”