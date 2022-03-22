City Council approves rural grant application, BASWA approves agreement with engineer firm

The Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency and Beatrice City Council met for consecutive meetings in the BPS Administration Building on Monday, March 21.

BASWA met to approve an agreement between the City and Burns McDonnell Engineering Company, Inc. The City has budgeted $42,000 for the agreement with the firm, which helps the city monitor ground water and will help monitor air emissions.

The Council met to hear the auditor’s and the annual comprehensive financial reports for the previous fiscal year and approve an application for a Rural Economic Development Grant. Abby Dobson, the audit director at CPA and advisory firm BKD, and City Finance Director Hanna Bell presented on both documents.

“The first question we typically get asked as it relates to an audit, everybody wants to know, well what is the audit opinion; what is the results of the audit?” Dobson said. “So you’ll see … actually three audit opinions are included within the document… We have issued what we would consider to be a clean or an unmodified opinion on the financial statements.”

Dobson said the audit’s other two opinions found no instances of material non-compliance. She said Beatrice is exceeding best practices when it comes to its governmental debt and its primary operating fund compared to its total expenditures.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer discussed a Beatrice Board of Public Works application for a Rural Economic Development Grant.

“[The Electric Department] is applying for a $300,000 grant through this program,” Tempelmeyer said. “They have provided matching funds of $60,000. We’ve partnered with the hospital. So if we’re awarded this grant, we’ll turn around and loan it to the hospital. They’ll go out and purchase a roughly $497,000 piece of equipment. The hospital then has one year to repay the City. Upon repayment to the city of Beatrice, this grant will go into revolving loan fund.”

The money would be used similarly to previous economic development funds, Tempelmeyer said.

“Then we would use the Revolving Loan Fund Plan to disperse those funds moving forward,” he said. “…We basically set it up to run very much like the LB840 plan does. We’re going to use the same group of people… Qualifying projects, they’re very similar. Small business expansions and startups. Industrial or commercial development. Create or save jobs. Those types of projects are eligible.”

The Council voted to go ahead with the application.

Tempelmeyer, during his monthly report, said about 50 people attended the City’s Monday night meeting on the Lincoln Street study, conducted by JEO Consulting.

“We thought that was good attendance,” he said. “They’ll look at the comments they got and come up with some ideas… We’ll look at a second open house sometime in the May, June period.”

The next regular City Council meeting will be on April 4, 2022 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building. There will be a Work Session on Monday, March 28 at 7 p.m. in the same place.

