City council approves stormwater drainage basin study in east Beatrice

A resolution passed by the Beatrice City Council may result in a recreational pond near Hannibal Park next year.
On Monday, the council unanimously approved executing a storm water drainage basin study agreement with Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig out of Omaha to conduct a drainage assessment of tributary 44.
City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that the tributary runs through the Flowing Springs area south of U.S. Highway 136, and runs north past the previous Shopko building to the field north of Hannibal Park by Hoyt Street. He said there are a number of other storm water drainage basins the city wants to eventually study, as well, but that they had budgeted some money to start with tributary 44.
“What this study will do is look at a couple of things. One, we want to look at the culverts we have in today and are they perfectly sized,” Tempelmeyer said. “If they are, great. If they’re not, what changes need to be made to either upsize those, or what can we do upstream to help limit the amount of water coming down and to control it better?”
Tempelmeyer said a possible result is a drainage detention pond by Hannibal Park that would hold a currently unknown amount of water.
“That’s one thing that we’re going to explore,” Tempelmeyer said. “Is there enough water there? Will it capture enough water to have water there all the time and make it some sort of recreational pond? Or will it have to be something more like you see at the hospital, where they have the drainage detention pond there where it’s dry most of the season, only wet when it rains.”
Tempelmeyer said $17,500 was budgeted for the project in the 2020 fiscal year, but that the actual cost is roughly $20,700. He said the project may be re-budgeted for the 2021 fiscal year, depending on when the study is completed.
The Beatrice Board of Public Works also discussed the project, and recommended it for approval last week.
