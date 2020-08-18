City council approves stormwater drainage basin study in east Beatrice

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A resolution passed by the Beatrice City Council may result in a recreational pond near Hannibal Park next year.

On Monday, the council unanimously approved executing a storm water drainage basin study agreement with Felsburg, Holt and Ullevig out of Omaha to conduct a drainage assessment of tributary 44.

City administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that the tributary runs through the Flowing Springs area south of U.S. Highway 136, and runs north past the previous Shopko building to the field north of Hannibal Park by Hoyt Street. He said there are a number of other storm water drainage basins the city wants to eventually study, as well, but that they had budgeted some money to start with tributary 44.

“What this study will do is look at a couple of things. One, we want to look at the culverts we have in today and are they perfectly sized,” Tempelmeyer said. “If they are, great. If they’re not, what changes need to be made to either upsize those, or what can we do upstream to help limit the amount of water coming down and to control it better?”

Tempelmeyer said a possible result is a drainage detention pond by Hannibal Park that would hold a currently unknown amount of water.