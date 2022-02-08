City Council approves street study

The Beatrice City Council met to approve a resolution for a study of Lincoln Street during its Monday meeting.

Following a recommendation by the Board of Public Works, the Council approved a plan for JEO Consulting, Inc. to conduct a study of Lincoln Street, from 5th Street to 22th Street. The study will cost $109,350.

James Burroughs, city engineer, explained the reason behind the study.

“It encompasses looking at the intersection of Highway 77 and Lincoln Street,” he said. “There will be several scenarios that will be investigated during this study in terms of what should Lincoln Street look like... Should it be as is today with two lanes of traffic, parking on one side? Would it be better suited to have a center turn lane with two traffic lanes on each side of it and no parking? Would it be better to have no parking and just two lanes of traffic? All of that will be evaluated during this study.”

Burroughs added there will be public hearings where the public can comment and share feedback on the street.

The completion date for the final report would be June 10, 2022.

Multiple departments also presented reports during the meeting.

Michael Sothan, director of Main Street Beatrice, discussed the quarterly report between October and December. He noted the events Main Street has been involved in and discussed Main Street’s meetings with applicants to the Downtown Revitalization Grant.

Sothan said 2021 was an overall good year for business in Beatrice.

“Beatrice has been seeing some really strong growth,” he said. “Since 2016, we’ve seen more than 30 shops open in the downtown… Obviously we’ve had some business that have closed, people who have retired. But we are seeing more interest in people opening business in Beatrice than people closing shop. We are making progress.”

Trevor Lee, executive director of NGage, delivered the NGage quarterly report. Lee said NGage is working on a video series that targets students promoting career opportunities in Gage County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0