City Council approves tax levy allocation for Beatrice Municipal Airport

The Beatrice City Council met on Monday, August 1, to allocate the tax levy for the Beatrice Municipal Airport and approve of a series of Downtown Revitalization loans.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer and Beatrice Municipal Airport Manager Diana Smith discussed the airport’s tax levy for the next fiscal year. The levy requested is .017327, down from last year’s .018098.

“Their total tax request went from $133,000 to $128,000,” Tempelmeyer said. “Largely, that is due to the fact that they have no operating debt out at the airport. They have no debt levy, which helps bring their tax levy down for this year.”

The Council unanimously approved the levy. The City Council also approved a slate of Downtown Revitalization loans.

“These are part of your Downtown Revitalization grants,” Tempelmeyer said. “If for some reason they don’t keep the improvements, we have to pay the state back… If they keep the improvement for five years, the loans are forgiven.”

The Council approved four, totaling $119,000. One went to Jeffrey and Shelli Hubka for $20,000. One went to Todd and Soni Hydo for $30,000. Another went to Craig and Casey Zarybnicky for $31,000. And the final approved loan went to Amy Redd for $38,000.

In other business:

The Council considered amending Section 104 of the City’s Subdivision Ordinance.

“What this does is clarify the language in there,” City Attorney Taylor Rivera said. “Currently, it does not really clearly state where the subdivision ordinance is applicable. What this does is go in there and clean up the language. It also states that this will apply to subdivisions… It will also cover the combination of two or more parcels into one parcel.”

The proposed amendment went before the Planning and Zoning Commission earlier.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission did not recommend this to the City Council,” Rivera said. “But I also believe that is partly because I failed to highlight that just because this says that this applies to both the combination and subdivision of parcels, we do still have administrative subdivisions, which are the smaller ones, and the major subdivisions… What this essentially does is tells you when you need to plat something… You will have to plat [the major subdivisions]; you will not have to plat those smaller administrative subdivisions.”

The Council voted against the amendment, with only Councilman Ted Fairbanks supporting it. Councilman Bob Morgan indicated that he would want it to go before the Planning and Zoning Commission again before they considered it.

“I feel like that would be cleaner,” Council President Mike McLain said.

The next regular City Council meeting will be on Monday, August 15 at 7 p.m. in the Beatrice Public Schools Administrative Building.