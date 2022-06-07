City Council authorizes economic development program

The Beatrice City Council took the final steps to authorize an economic development plan approved by voters on the May ballot during the Council’s Monday meeting.

“This is just kind of the end cap on adopting the newly amended economic program,” City Attorney Taylor Rivera said. “We put this before you back in March… This was approved by a vote of the people."

The program, which offers economic development in the form of loans, gets its funding from the City’s electric revenue. City councilmen raised the total annual input for the fund from $250,000 to $300,000. The approved program will go into effect next year.

“The amendment to this essentially just put this to a six year term, being effective from March 2023 to April 2029,” Rivera said. “And we wanted to make sure we added all of the new qualifying businesses in our economic development plan. It's mainly just to catch up to the statute and add all of those in there. Now that we've had certification from the Election Commissioner, we can now go ahead and adopt this, on our end.”

Voters approved of the economic development program with a 58% to 42% margin, two points higher than the last vote in 2012, when 56% voters approved.

In other business:

The Council heard from Beatrice Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore about Clean City Week 2022.

“From my side of things, it went really smooth,” Moore said. “…It was a good year. We didn’t have any accidents; we didn’t have any injuries. Any time I can say that we had the numbers that we had, and the guys made it through without any problem, it was a good year.”

Moore said they had fewer requests than previous years, but that also came with lower costs, about $8,000 less, than previous years.

The Council also approved the sale of 10 lots of property in the Gage County Industrial Park. Rivera said D2 Strategic Development Fund, LLC paid the $210,000 price for the lots east and south of the Zephyr Towers.

"The developer here is proposing to essentially just have a logistics and distribution center,” he said.

The next regular City Council meeting is set for Monday, June 20 at 7 p.m. in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building board room.

