City Council candidates share opinions at candidate forum

Seven City Council candidates participated in a candidate forum on Tuesday evening at the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building.

Each candidate had two minutes to introduce themselves, and one minute to answer each of the five questions and provide a summary.

Duane Ruh is running unopposed in Ward 4. He grew up in Beatrice and had moved out of the area in 1984. He said he has served on other city councils and has a lot of background in working with difficult issues.

Jonathan Rosenthal is a candidate for Ward 1. Rosenthal said he grew up just outside of Beatrice. He said he moved into the city after high school and is the owner of a lawn business and a custom farming operation. He also has rental properties and a detailing business.

“I’m running for the city council to help build the community,” said Rosenthal.

Mike McLain is running for reelection in Ward 3.

“My wife and I have restored our home, as well as numerous other historic buildings in the 16 years we have lived in Beatrice,” said McClain. “We have a commitment to the community.”

Harold Mason is a candidate for Ward 2. Mason said he wants to provide transparency and open communication as a councilman.

Paul Fanning is running for the council in Ward 3. Fanning moved to Beatrice in 2018. He said he wants to bring some common sense back into city government.

“As a pastor, corrections officers and now a police officer, I want to be a servant,” said Fanning.

Dave Eskra is seeking election in Ward 2. Eskra said he has lived in Beatrice for 60 years. He said he has worked on several committees in the community.

“I want to be a team builder," he said. "I thoroughly enjoy giving back to the community.”

Terry Doyle is running for Ward 1. He said he loves Beatrice and has lived here for 50 years. He worked in city administration for several years.

“I feel like this community has been so good to our family, I would like to give back.”

Some key accomplishments, if elected to the council, that candidates hoped to see would be keeping taxes low, keeping the city safe, and making Beatrice an economically attractive place to live.

Mason said he would like to see more growth in more businesses coming into Beatrice.

“I would like to see more people involved in bringing ideas to the council,” said Mason.

Eskra noted that Beatrice is an aging community and felt there was a need to update the infrastructure.

Doyle and Ruh stated they believed a long-term goal would be to re-route Hwy. 136 to develop downtown and make more of an entertainment district.

All of the candidates agreed that Beatrice has good schools, parks and trails.

Mason and Fanning both discussed a draw to Beatrice was the tight knit feel of the community.

“Beatrice is not Lincoln and that’s what I love the most about it,” said Fanning.

Candidates discussed developing business and industry, increasing affordable housing and retaining and supporting small businesses.

Rosenthal noted that it was nice to hear during the forum that each of the candidates have a similar vision for Beatrice.