The Beatrice City Council recently approved a resolution supporting the rehabilitation of the waterfall located at Chautauqua Park and committed $50,000 and in-kind services toward the rehabilitation.

The waterfall was built in 1936. In the early years, it was spring fed, with decorative lights and a wading pool near the falls.

Around 1980 the falls stopped functioning and remained dry until 2006 when it was repaired. It was only working for two years before a flood caused the pump to become displaced, and the falls haven’t flowed since.

A small group of interested community members formed Friends of the Falls for fundraising and creating awareness.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the estimate received for rehabilitation work was for $85,000 plus some in-kind services.

“We’ve been working with some other entities about donating some additional funds,” he said.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said he wanted the community to understand that there was a group that was interested in raising funds, but until the City committed to support the project the group wasn’t making much progress.

“Everyone wants to put in the last $10, but this just gives the group a steppingstone to get started on this project,” he said.

Group member Shelena Maguire said there was a plan to dig up the boulders and restore the face of the waterfall. The water will recirculate from tanks under the boulders.

“It was a spectacular sight, and we want to make sure that future generations will enjoy it,” she said.

Maguire said other fundraising efforts are underway. She noted that after the waterfall has been restored there are plans to make application to put it on the National Historical Registry.

Friends of the Falls has a private Facebook page where people can request membership. Photos and group updates are offered on the page, as well as meeting announcements.