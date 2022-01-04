City Council continues food truck discussion

The Monday Beatrice City Council meeting raised more questions and concerns but provided no catharsis on a proposed ordinance that would regulate food trucks in the city.

The council began discussing the ordinance during a work session in November. At the end of that meeting Taylor Rivera, city attorney, and Tobias Tempelmeyer, city administrator, agreed to touch up the language of the ordinance and table it for a later discussion.

They came to the same conclusion Monday after an evening of spirited discussion.

First, Tempelmeyer discussed the changes Rivera and him made to the proposed ordinance.

“We had talked about last time having the annual permits come to the city council for approval, and that’s what we have drafted,” Tempelmeyer said. “If they’re looking for a weekly permit, that would be handled administratively… We did remove that part of the application in regards to the conviction of a felony.”

The ordinance would still require food truck owners to get a permit from the city before they could do business in town. The permit would come with a cost attached and in the form of either an annual permit for those food trucks staying long-term in Beatrice or a weekly permit for food trucks planning on working in Beatrice for a short time.

Tempelmeyer discussed other adjustments and raised the question of how far a mobile food vendor can conduct business from a permanent food establishment, which the council discussed at length in the previous meeting. That kicked off the discussion between council members and members of the public, including food truck owners.

James Nelson raised a question over the intentions behind the ordinance.

“So if it’s not public safety, which I would submit to you, you have a real tough argument saying this is public safety, then the whole purpose of this ordinance is to raise revenue,” Nelson said. “And why are you going to raise revenue on one small, minute portion of the food industry in Beatrice.”

Mayor Stan Wirth ardently denied the implication that the ordinance was drafted in hopes of raising revenue for the city.

Wendy Jurgens, co-owner of a food truck, raised the issue of over-regulation. She said the state already regulates food truck owners, and this would be just one more hoop to jump through.

“We are regulated by the state,” Jurgens said. “Each city can’t regulate this.”

Jurgens also said she didn’t see a real need for the ordinance.

“I have to ask why,” she said. “What happened that this conversation is coming up?”

Bryon Belding, director of operations for the Stone Hollow Brewing Company, said he knows of some food trucks, which routinely partner with Stone Hollow, that wouldn’t come out if the city put the ordinance as written in place.

Belding suggested alterations, including the possibility of private companies footing the fee on behalf of the food truck.

Some council members expressed discontent with the current draft. Council members Tim Frailin and Bob Morgan discussed concerns over regulating the use of space on private property.

“I think we’ve all learned a lot of things tonight,” Bob Morgan, council member, said. “I really think we have to take a step backwards and take a look at this.”

The council agreed to continue re-working and discussing the ordinance. Wirth encouraged further feedback from the public. The next regularly scheduled City Council meeting will be Monday, Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. in the BPS Administration Building Board Room.

