City Council declares area around Russ'a Market blighted, substandard

The Beatrice City Council declared the area around Russ’s Market to be blighted and substandard and approved the master plan for potential improvements to Hannibal Park during its meeting on Monday.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the resolution to declare the lot around Russ’s Market blighted and substandard would be the first step toward the area’s redevelopment.

“This area would be from Court to Ella streets, 13 to Hayes streets,” Tempelmeyer said. “So any time you want to have Tax Increment Financing be available to individuals or for companies to use you have to first declare a certain as blight and substandard. You have to have a blight and substandard study done, and then you also need proof of a general redevelopment plan.”

Tempelmeyer said an area needs to meet certain criteria established by the Nebraska Legislature, including dilapidation and obsolesce

“I can’t say we like the term, but that’s the term the State Legislature has given us,” he said. “So that’s the term we have to use here. Hanna Keelan did the study and determined those factors are present in the location here… Usually the next question is how much can the city have to determine has blight and substandard? With this area here, the City would be at 34.02%. The State statue allows you to go up to 35%.”

Russ’s Market paid for the Hanna Keelan report. The Council approved the designation and the redevelopment plan.

The Council discussed the master plan for potential improvements to Hannibal Park.

“Basically what you see there is … the very top end of it are 6 and 7,” he said. “Those were the ones we built with grant money about 4 or 5 years ago now… As you start coming south, those next fields are 4 and 5. If you go out there today, 4 and 5 are very close to one another. The dug out between the two of them is about two feet apart from one another. And so the idea is to take the one on the right-hand side and push it out a little bit toward the parking lot that is over there... If you’ve ever tried to sit and watch a game on fields 4 and 5, it is a foul bar nightmare.”

Tempelmeyer said field 1 is complete; the grass need only firm up a bit before it’s ready to field a game.

In other business:

Mayor Stan Wirth proclaimed April to be Autism Acceptance Month.

The next regular City Council meeting will take place on Monday, April 18 at 7 p.m. in the Beatrice Public Schools Administration Building.

