The Beatrice City Council spent the majority of the regularly scheduled meeting on Monday evening discussing an ordinance regarding the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles on city streets.

Councilman Tim Fralin introduced the topic at the Feb. 7 council meeting and after discussion, the topic was sent to the traffic committee for further research.

The ordinance prepared for the council includes state statute information, with the added the requirement of a helmet on an ATV. A helmet or a seatbelt for a UTV is required and a rearview mirror.

Neither an ATV or a UTV is allowed to pull anything behind it. The ATV or UTV are not allowed on Highway 77 or Highway 136 with a few exceptions. Other exceptions include use of the ATV or UTV in parades or for snow removal.

Councilman Mike McLain said he had been contacted by people with concerns.

“There a lot of questions and opinions on the ordinance and I just want to be sure that people have the opportunity to voice their concerns,” he said.

Council Tim Fralin said he’s been on the council for two years and noted this was the first time this has happened.

“We supposedly rush everything else through the system,” he said. “The ill-informed people that are voicing opinions these days are beyond belief. I’ve researched this for over a year and have answered all the questions several times about insurance and state statute.”

Mayor Bob Morgan cautioned Fralin.

“I think we need to be careful about calling constituents ill-informed,” he said.

Rich Kerr argued for registration and insurance of the ATV’s and UTV’s.

“This is not a right, but a privilege,” he said. “We need some time to take a look at this stuff.”

Fralin said Legislative Bill 66 which is currently being considered would require registration of ATV’s and UTV’s.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks said he appreciated the council would have time to discuss this since there was a lot of energy to the topic before the final vote in April.

“We need to consider does this make our roads more safe or less safe,” he said. “That’s how I’m going to make this determination.”

Councilman Duane Ruh showed photos of scooters and compared them to ATV’s and UTV’s.

“I don’t think that safety is as big of a concern as we think,” he said.

James Nelson of Beatrice spoke during the public forum section of the meeting.

“I appreciate the opportunity to slow down in approving a new ordinance. When you suspend rules the public doesn’t have opportunity to understand and have discussion on topics,” he said.

Nelson spoke in opposition of ATV’s and UTV’s.

“What’s the purpose of allowing all-terrain and utility vehicles on city streets?”

Three other members of the community spoke in opposition of the ordinance with two members of the public speaking in support.

Margaret Haith of Beatrice said she thought of the use of ATV’s and UTV’s being used in small towns.

“I think this is a step backwards. This is not for an up and coming city,” she said.

Fralin noted in South Dakota ATV’s and UTV’s are allowed.

“In the entire state of South Dakota you can ride anywhere and everywhere but the interstate and state parks at 12 years of age. I’m sure a 17 or 18 year old in Beatrice, Nebraska can figure it out.”

The City Council voted seven to zero to hear the second of three readings of the ordinance in two weeks at the next meeting.