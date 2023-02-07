The Beatrice City Council discussed the use of all-terrain vehicles and utility task vehicles on the streets of Beatrice during the regular scheduled meeting on Monday evening.

Councilman Tim Fralin said he had been approached by residents since he was elected to the council to bring forward the use of ATV’s and UTV’s in the city for discussion.

“I think it’s time for Beatrice to move forward in allowing this,” Fralin said.

Police Chief John Hickman said the community he came from was smaller but did allow for the use of ATV’s and UTV’s on the streets. He noted he didn’t feel it would be problematic.

“I don’t think enforcement was a problem,” he said. “Just keep in mind that these vehicles don’t have the same safety features as cars so if they are involved in an accident or crash there is more potential for injury.”

Fralin noted in his research that state statute requires headlights, taillights, a 30-inch orange safety triangle, atleast a Class O driver’s license and a muffler. The vehicles are also not allowed to drive on highways, only directly across.

City Attorney Taylor Riveria added that the vehicles could only be operated on city streets between sunrise and sunset.

A discussion among council members on the safety of the vehicles on city streets and helmets followed.

Fralin reported that the total number since 2011 of fatalities on ATV’s and UTV’s in Nebraska has been six, injury accidents have been 49 and total crashes 63 across the state.

In public discussion, Mark Nocum of Beatrice spoke in in support of ATV and UTV’s in the city of Beatrice.

“I like to drive around in my UTV,” he said.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for the mayor and the council to let the people in Beatrice to know that you are listening.”

Aaron Schoen of Filley said he didn’t see many issues except in the smaller towns see the kids driving.

He noted the council can impose other regulations in addition to the statute.

Councilman Rich Kerr said the council has had this discussion before and previously voted it down.

Mayor Bob Morgan said he felt like there’s been good discussion and suggested it be sent to the traffic committee for further study in the interest of safety.