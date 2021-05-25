City Council discusses exotic animal code

“I would house it,” Loseman said. “Kind of like how PetSmart, Petco has a document saying if you buy this animal from me, you have to bring it back if you do not want it. If the code said you could have a bearded dragon, I would house it for you for however long you’re going. I’d rather have that than someone just dropping it off somewhere or it dying.”

“What enforcement mechanisms do you guys suggest that you have that would essentially keep it out of my hair? Because I can’t envision anything other than a snake gets out, cops get called, it comes across my desk,” Rivera said.

Loseman said she has a document in place requiring customers to return the animal to her.

“If someone did release it and I got wind of it, I would take care of it by taking them to court myself when that happens, because I have a document with their name and the description of exactly what they bought, the year, the weight, the length. You know exactly what’s going out of the store, so when someone releases it, you know who bought it,” Loseman said.

Loseman said she understands where all the councilmembers are coming from about changing the ordinance.