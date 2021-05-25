City Council discusses exotic animal code

The City of Beatrice’s code regarding exotic animals was discussed during Monday night’s City Council meeting, as a local pet store owner is requesting more animals, like bearded dragons, to be allowed in the ordinance.
City attorney Taylor Rivera noted that the current code prohibits certain kinds of animals within Beatrice city limits, including exotic, wild, poisonous, venomous and certain other enumerated animals.
“Exotic animals are basically any animals that are not native to the U.S.,” Rivera said. “Wild animals are any animals that they are not typically found domesticated…We also have potentially dangerous animals, such as venomous or poisonous animals, that are not typically regarded as domesticated.”
Samantha Loseman, owner of Eli’s Exotics at 121 S. Fifth St., said she’s had customers tell her they’ve previously bought non-native lizards, like bearded dragons and water dragons, at Earl May before it closed in Beatrice. She noted that these animals, as well as ball pythons, could be purchased at stores like PetSmart.
“And so after that, I was just confused, and that’s why I talked to one of you guys about the city code and understood it and made sure that everything in my store right now is not exotic, pertaining to code,” Loseman said. “I’m just asking for people to look over that code, because it’s not just me wanting it. It’s a lot of people that are requesting it or getting upset that they can drive an hour and get a bearded dragon or a water dragon.”
Caleb Durflinger of Fairbury gave an example of customers requesting Russian tortoises, which are a non-native animal that would not be allowed per the city code.
According to Petco, the average adult size of a Russian tortoise is six to eight inches long.
“So the problem with that is [customers] are then wanting to order something like a Bolson tortoise, which is the third largest tortoise in the world, and they can knock over fridges and stuff. So they’re very, very strong and they’re very big. They can cause a lot of destruction on those kind of things. But they are native to the United States.”
Durflinger noted that several of the species mentioned need access to extremely warm temperatures, otherwise they could not survive.
“What happens if it gets out mid-spring, and you’ve got a bunch of ball pythons or others lizards or something that are allowed out there thriving in the summertime? The winter is fine, but we’ve got quite a few months where some things can cause some real damage,” Rivera noted.
“Snakes are really where I can see where you’re worried, just because when I was growing up, that’s what I dealt with in my backyard,” Loseman said. “I would catch them and release them back in the wild, where they should be, not in your house. So I’m not going to push snakes. I’m just more worried about having a little bit more variety.”
Mayor Stan Wirth asked if the city relaxed its ordinance, what kind of inventory Loseman would have.
Loseman said it would be typical to what PetSmart sells, and specifically mentioned water dragons, bearded dragons, chameleons and ball pythons.
“So if I had a ball python, would it work well with a little puppy?” Wirth asked.
“My Brazilian rainbow boa, for example, actually does not attack,” Durflinger said. “I have cats, I have dogs, and it does not attack them. As long as you keep them fed, and your dog does not try to hurt it, it’ll be fine.”
Durflinger also noted that there are several individuals with code violating animals as pets within the city limits already.
“With all due respect, in my world, because a bunch of people are breaking a law don’t make me want to change an ordinance…I would not support changing the ordinance,” councilmember Gary Barnard said.
“You guys are responsible people,” councilmember Rich Kerr said. “The people you sell to should be responsible people. Nine times out of ten, they’re not. We’ve had pythons, we’ve had all kinds of lizards and stuff running around. That’s why these ordinances were put into effect…You won’t have my vote backing off on those ordinances.”
Wirth questioned if he were to buy a bearded dragon from Loseman, and then his family decided to go on vacation, what Loseman’s plan would be.
“I would house it,” Loseman said. “Kind of like how PetSmart, Petco has a document saying if you buy this animal from me, you have to bring it back if you do not want it. If the code said you could have a bearded dragon, I would house it for you for however long you’re going. I’d rather have that than someone just dropping it off somewhere or it dying.”
“What enforcement mechanisms do you guys suggest that you have that would essentially keep it out of my hair? Because I can’t envision anything other than a snake gets out, cops get called, it comes across my desk,” Rivera said.
Loseman said she has a document in place requiring customers to return the animal to her.
“If someone did release it and I got wind of it, I would take care of it by taking them to court myself when that happens, because I have a document with their name and the description of exactly what they bought, the year, the weight, the length. You know exactly what’s going out of the store, so when someone releases it, you know who bought it,” Loseman said.
Loseman said she understands where all the councilmembers are coming from about changing the ordinance.
“I’m coming to you guys to be responsible,” Loseman said. “It doesn’t have to happen right now, it doesn’t have to happen in a week. I would like it just to be seen in the future where it could be rewritten to certain animals. It doesn’t have to be snakes. Like mammals like a sugar glider, for instance, a lot of people like those, and they’re not native, but they’re smarter and easier to take care of than a hamster.”