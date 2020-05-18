City council discusses financial impact of COVID-19 on Beatrice

Ambulance billings are up roughly $104,000 this year, but Tempelmeyer said in April there was about a $16,000 decrease.

“We had not as many people riding in the ambulance. Obviously there weren’t as many transfers going out of the hospital. People kind of just hunkered down and stayed home a little more,” Tempelmeyer said.

Tempelmeyer said lodging tax and Keno revenue was down in April roughly $1,600 and $6,000, respectively, but that they are collectively up as compared to last year.

“Good news is when you look at lodging tax and Keno funds, the types of projects you have budgeted next year for those funds are improvements at Hannibal Park, at the Chief Standing Bear trailhead, new ball fields at the YMCA…So in the event they fell off and you couldn’t afford them, you’re not looking to have to cut services, you’re not looking to have to cut personnel, those types of things,” Tempelmeyer said.

The largest decrease was for utilities, water and wastewater for April, at about $20,000 less than April of 2019. Tempelmeyer said that could be due to the mild winter, and noted that the monthly bill for those services is roughly $1.25 million.

“So all in all when you kind of look at things, at least as far as the city and utility sides go, our finances are looking good at this point,” Tempelmeyer said. “We don’t see any big roadblocks right now, but obviously next month we’ll get some more information in and see where that number puts us, as well.”

