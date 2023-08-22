The Beatrice City Council met for a special work session on Monday evening to discuss the use of fireworks.

In September 2022 the council approved an ordinance that would allow sales and discharge of fireworks from June 28 to July 5 with specifications on timeframes on different days.

Mayor Bob Morgan said this was the first year for the extended sales and use.

“Since this was the first year since we had extended sales and use, it seems like it’s time to review the ordinance,” he said.

Each of the councilmen participated in the discussion with several saying they had calls and emails from the public in support and in opposition to the extension.

Councilman Rich Kerr said he had multiple calls from people that said the length of sale and use of fireworks was too long.

“I got quite a few calls,” he said.

Councilman Tim Fralin said the extension of days was to help people selling in Beatrice.

“We extended the sales to help the sales stay in Beatrice,” he said.

Councilman Dave Eskra said he has been in the fireworks business for about 25 years in other towns.

“How did we ever allow it to go through the fifth,” he asked. “The State of Nebraska requires shooting stop on the fourth at midnight. My recommendation would be to be sure to include a weekend. I suggest six days for sales and shooting.”

Four community members spoke to the council in opposition of the extended days of sales and use.

Rita Hydo said she was disappointed in how the vote was originally handled.

“You would have heard from me before if you would have handled it differently,” she said. “I like the races, but I wouldn’t want to hear them morning, noon and night. The sad thing about firework is they don’t stay in your yard. The sound travels. Are we honoring our country? I would give people money not to shoot off fireworks.”

Shelena Maguire works at night as a dispatcher for the police department.

“I didn’t sleep for eight days,” she said. “I couldn’t handle it. We received a lot of calls of complaints from people who had neighbors who were not observing the hours.”

Dana Hydo said she hates the incessant noise.

“We had a nice compromise,” she said. “We don’t change the rest of our laws because some people were breaking them. I would like to go back to the four days.”

Vicky Cain said she was very emotional about this issue.

“There are actual costs involved with eight days of fireworks,” she said. “My dog tries to out-noise the noise for the eight days. This is impacting my life.”

Mayor Bob Morgan thanked everyone for their stating that the council would take everything under advisement. He noted there would likely be modifications in the ordinance in the future.