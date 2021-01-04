City council discusses garbage service acquisition plans

In their first meeting of the New Year, the Beatrice City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two Hercules Automated Side Loader garbage trucks with E-Z Pack side loader. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said this is one of several related ordinances that will be discussed in future meetings before the city takes over garbage services in April.

“While we are acquiring a number of vehicles from Sanitary Garbage, when we looked at the city stepping up and taking over garbage collection, and also when we looked at all the bids that came in for garbage collection, the one thing that became very clear was the most efficient way of doing that is doing side-loading vehicles,” Tempelmeyer said. “So what you have before you tonight is for the city to go out and purchase two new trucks. They’re 2019 trucks. I believe they are sitting in Kentucky today.”

Tempelmeyer explained that Hercules refers to the kind of truck, while the E-Z Pack is the brand of side-loading equipment used on the trucks. He said the city will receive bids for garbage containers on Wednesday, which will be further discussed at the next council meeting.