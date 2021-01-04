City council discusses garbage service acquisition plans

In their first meeting of the New Year, the Beatrice City Council unanimously approved the purchase of two Hercules Automated Side Loader garbage trucks with E-Z Pack side loader. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said this is one of several related ordinances that will be discussed in future meetings before the city takes over garbage services in April.
“While we are acquiring a number of vehicles from Sanitary Garbage, when we looked at the city stepping up and taking over garbage collection, and also when we looked at all the bids that came in for garbage collection, the one thing that became very clear was the most efficient way of doing that is doing side-loading vehicles,” Tempelmeyer said. “So what you have before you tonight is for the city to go out and purchase two new trucks. They’re 2019 trucks. I believe they are sitting in Kentucky today.”
Tempelmeyer explained that Hercules refers to the kind of truck, while the E-Z Pack is the brand of side-loading equipment used on the trucks. He said the city will receive bids for garbage containers on Wednesday, which will be further discussed at the next council meeting.
“Those bids would be for 96 gallon containers,” Tempelmeyer said. “The plan at this point is to give every household in the City of Beatrice a 96 gallon container to be used for their trash pickup. The truck then would drive by, grab this- basically a mechanical arm reaches out and grabs the container, dumps it in the back of the truck, sets the container back down and they drive off to the next one without having the guys get out and physically put the trash into the truck.”
Mayor Stan Wirth asked Tempelmeyer for clarification on whether the containers would have tracking devices so the city can record when or if a households garbage was collected.
“It’s not like we’d be able to tell from the office, but we’d be able to tell as a truck drove by, it would have a sensor on it, it would know that it picked up your trash today,” Tempelmeyer said. “Or be able to take a picture, say as we go by at 8 o’clock, Stan there’s no trash can out and that’s why we didn’t pick your garbage up today. So we’d be able to track that and hopefully handle customer complaints as they come in.”
Councilmember Rich Kerr asked if the city will still do alley pickup.
Tempelmeyer said that hasn’t been fully decided yet, and that another proposed purchase will be for a route optimization software system.
“Basically you put in all of the addresses, start letting your trucks through there and find out what’s the most optimal way to run those,” Tempelmeyer said. “But generally speaking, no, we’re going to get away from alley-side pickups. Most everything will be moved out to curbside.”
Tempelmeyer said he’s also received several questions from the public about recycling. He said the current plan for the recycling program as well as the yard waste program is to run those as they are or very similar to how they are run today.
“Once we get garbage up and running and we know that’s running smoothly, we may come back and see how we can become more efficient in the recycling department,” Tempelmeyer said. “But first and foremost, people are going to be upset if we don’t get their trash on time. We want to make sure we can get that one down first before we move on to recycling, and see what we can do there.”
Tempelmeyer said one big change the city might see to garbage service is holding several big item pickups throughout the year in lieu of a weeklong Citywide Cleanup event.
“That way if you had a large item you cleaned up in November, you’re not stuck holding it until April. Is there a more efficient way we can do that? I’ve talked to [Jason Moore, landfill superintendent] about it briefly. I’ve seen communities where on so many Fridays out of the year, 13 Fridays out of the year, they provide it. You have to sign up for it…and schedule an appointment, and we come by and pick up your bulky item.”
As for the trucks the city is acquiring from Sanitary Garbage Company, Tempelmeyer said some roll-off and some rear-loading trucks will be used, while other items will have resale value.
“So once we get all of our fleet in and kind of make sure we know what we have and what we don’t have, then we’ll look to sell the excess rolls,” Tempelmeyer explained.