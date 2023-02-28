The Beatrice City Council met on Monday evening for a work session where Lonnie Burklund with JEO Consulting Group presented the Lincoln Street Corridor Study. The focus of the report was on Fifth to 22nd streets.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said JEO had been retained about a year for the project.

“As Lincoln Street started to fall apart and before we start to replace it, we wanted to look at it more closely,” he said.

Lonnie Burklund said he was excited to be able to come to Beatrice.

“You all have a lot of projects going on in town,” he said.

He noted the study focuses on existing conditions, possible future traffic scenarios, improvement options and a summary of the community engagement.

“Be proud of the folks that attended," he said. "We had a lot of good feedback and had fun.”

He noted that in looking at the existing conditions there was an operational and safety review.

“At the Sixth and 19th street intersections of Lincoln Street, we found that they both operate fairly well,” he said. “In looking at the safety record, data was reviewed from Nebraska Department of Transportation. There were not any obvious patterns and overall, the safety record was decent on Lincoln Street.”

Signalized control at the 19th Street intersection was discussed with options for improvement. The right of way, drained and parking was noted also.

A roundabout was also discussed for the 19th Street intersection. Councilman Dave Eskra asked about the mini roundabout and how it would work with harvest traffic on 19th Street. Burklund noted the roundabout could be designed with a truck apron to allow for easier us of the roundabout by trucks.

Properties surrounding the intersection were also discussed.

Burklund noted that the two open house events were advertised in a variety of ways. During the March 21, 2022, event 51 people signed in with 61 comments. The May 9, 2022, meeting had 40 people sign in with 55 comments received.

The recommendations included aligning the lanes at 6th and Lincoln Street. The west bound right lane would be removed, improvement of the signal and relocation of the mid-block pedestrian crossing.

On the 13th Street intersection, the alignment of the east and west skew was recommended with a taper from 12th Street.

At the 19th Street intersection an all-way stop was recommended in the interim with a roundabout phased into the improvements.

A plan for phasing the plan was discussed. The seven total phases were estimated at $11,550,000.

Council members discussed a focus on the priority safety concerns on Lincoln Street.

Burklund said JEO appreciated being involved in the project.

No action was taken by the City Council.