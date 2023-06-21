The Beatrice City Council discussed recycling during the work session prior to the regular council meeting on Monday.

Mayor Bob Morgan said it was important to have a discussion about recycling.

“It’s been a long time since we discussed it,” he said. “It’s good to know what options we have.”

Sanitation department head Kerri McGrury reported on day-to-day operations.

The recycling drop off center is located on the west side of the city auditorium. There are two trailers that collect plastics, paper, aluminum and tin cans. There are also two roll offs for corrugated cardboard. Each of the trailers and roll offs are serviced daily on Monday through Friday.

On the weekend there are three roll offs for cardboard.

There is a part-time person of 29 hours a week that primarily services the trailers.

First Star Recycling of Lincoln contracts for curb side pick-up.

Cardboard is bought and picked up by a company from Quincy, Illinois. Currently the price per ton is $45. It is the biggest amount of recyclables brought in to the drop off center.

Street and Landfill Superintendent Jason Moore said trailers are picked up from neighboring communities of Western, Filley, Pickrell, Daykin, and Plymouth. Diller brings recyclable trailer into Beatrice. The Homestead National Park and Tri County School have their own trailers and bring in for service.

McGrury provided a specific breakdown of expenses per month. Monthly the expenses of the recycling program is $11,003. There are $7,606 in income. This equates to a loss of $3,400 per month.

There are 47 commercial customers, 275 residential customer with an additional rural accounts.

Councilman Rich Kerr noted that recycling is costing the city.

“This is costing us $40,764 a year,” he said. “Is there any way we can offset this cost?”

Councilman Dave Eskra said it was the right thing to do.

“I don’t think $40,000 a year to keep this stuff out of the landfill is a lot,” he said. “We’re a society that is being taught to recycle. It’s the right thing to do.”

Moore said they had opened a cell at the landfill that since 1994 exposing a lot of garbage.

“We saw a lot of things,” he said. “We didn’t see any cardboard because it breaks down. Plastics are never going to break down.”

Councilmen Duane Ruh asked about recycling glass. After discussion, Tempelmeyer said it was not economical.

More discussion on violations of the roll off dumpsters and complaints received followed.

Following conversation included rates of the service and possible methods to be able to sustain the program including adding customers.

Moore noted that the more that is brought into the center would require more employee expense and equipment.