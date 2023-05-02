The Beatrice City Council passed a resolution executing the agreement between the City and Beatrice Public Schools District outlining infrastructure improvements for the new elementary school.

Mayor Bob Morgan said this was the development of partnership between BPS and the City of Beatrice.

“With the new elementary, if you look at the roads that are out there you can certainly see they need improved,” he said. “You also have the challenge of moving 300 cars through there at 8 a.m. and 3:30 in the afternoon.

“The one underlining philosophy or goal that we had was to do it right. We didn’t want any future city councils or school boards to have to redo this.”

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer outlined the background and agreement during the meeting.

“When the school was looking to develop this ground, they commissioned a traffic study that was completed in December 2022,” he said. “There were some recommendations and there were things that were warranted.”

Tempelmeyer noted that warranted items were required and recommendations were just suggestions on how to make the traffic flow better.

The cost estimate for making the improvements was $4.3 million.

The agreement considered the items that were warranted were split equally between the city and the school. The city took responsibility of the recommendations for traffic flow. The average of the costs are included in the overall agreement in splitting the cost outlined is 60% with the city and 40% with BPS.

The road improvements will target from the west property line of the school on Lincoln Street and south on 33rd street from Lincoln to approximately the entrance of Evergreen Cemetery.

The asphalt will be removed, curb and gutter will be added with right and center turn lanes. A roundabout at Lincoln and 33rd Street will also be added.

The city will provide the funding with BPS reimbursing the city over 20 years with no interest.

BPS will get some credit for improvements that have been made.

Tempelmeyer said another part of the agreement includes the four vacant elementary properties.

“Within 90 days of the schools vacating the site, the ownership will be transferred to the City of Beatrice,” he said. “We will clear the buildings of asbestos and demolish the buildings to prepare the site for development.

“At the end of the day, these improvements can occur with no tax increases, rate increases or bonds issued.”

The city will continue to make grant applications allowances are made in the agreement if the project goes over budget.

Councilman Terry Doyle said this is a lot of money.

“It’s a lot of money out of our budget that we weren’t planning on,” he said. “There’s no doubt that the school is a wonderful addition to our community. I’m voting for it because of the safety of our children, but I wish it would have done differently and earlier.”

Councilman Tim Fralin said he will vote for it but had some reservations.

“This is about as one way as it gets,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the safety of the students and teachers, I would vote no.”

Two members of the public, Chris Bell and Aaron Schoen, spoke at the meeting with concerns.

Although Superintendent Jason Alexander did not speak at the meeting, in a later statement he said Beatrice Public Schools greatly appreciates the proposal.

“We appreciate the proposal presented by the city and the opportunity to partner with the city in benefit of improving the community,” he said. “The proposal is fairly representative of the types of agreements that exist in other communities where schools and cities have worked collaboratively.”

“It also addresses city improvements that will eventually need to be done or are overdue, promote public safety, and create certainty of improved traffic flow for our students and parents.”

The agreement will be on the Board of Education agenda on Monday, May 8.