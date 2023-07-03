During a brief city council meeting on Monday evening, the five councilmen present voted to enter into a lease agreement with PK Management, LLC.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer explained that the City of Beatrice owns the trail to Cortland.

“The city owns the bike trail to Cortland,” he said. “Just south of Cortland there is a tire shop that contacted the city in regards to a lease for storage. It is a 20 year lease.”

PK Management, LLC has agreed to pay $1,710.91 for the first year. The amount increases each year by three percent.

They are required to keep their items at least five feet from the trail.

Tempelmeyer said it was the same amount used in a similar lease with the Coop in Pickrell.

The next meeting of the Beatrice City Council will by July 17 at the Beatrice Public Schools Board Room. The work session will begin at 6:00 p.m. with the council meeting following at 7:00 p.m.