City Council extends window for firework use

The boom of Fourth of July fireworks will come sooner next year after the Beatrice City Council approved an ordinance to extend the timeframe fireworks can be sold and used within city limits

The council approved the ordinance during its regular meeting Monday. City Administrator Tobias Templemeyer said the ordinance includes three additional days that fireworks can be discharged.

“What we have proposed for you would start June 28 and ultimately go to July 5,” he said. “Within this ordinance we’ve broken down a couple different timeframes in here. From June 28 to July 2, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. would be when you could use fireworks, except if it’s a Friday or Saturday night, then you can go until midnight for use of fireworks. July 3-4 would be 8 a.m. to midnight is what’s proposed and July 5 is 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., except if it’s a Friday, Saturday or the observed holiday we would allow fireworks to be shot until midnight that night.”

The previous ordinance allowed fireworks to be sold and discharged from July 1-4, though they could often be heard around town days before that as neighboring communities start selling them earlier.

Also, Tempelmeyer said the previous ordinance didn’t include timeframes in which fireworks were allowed.

The ordinance was approved 5-2, with councilmen Ted Fairbanks and Rick Clabaugh voting in opposition.

Fairbanks said his vote was the result of multiple members of the community reaching out to him, asking to not change the ordinance.

“They weren’t fans,” he said. “They would like to limit more than what it’s limited now… I’m going to vote against it. I’d like to leave it just the way it is. I don’t have a personal preference on it, but I’m trying to do what I’ve been asked to do.”

Councilman Joe Billesbach voted in favor of the ordinance, but did express concerns for pet owners and asked the council to review the change after the next Fourth of July.

“I haven’t been reached out by anybody personally regarding this, I just know from talking with people who are pet owners that don’t like the fireworks going off the way it is,” he said. “I’m not in big favor of it. I will vote for it at this time but I would appreciate you guys coming back and look at it after Fourth of July next year and see if it was worth doing.”