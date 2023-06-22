The Beatrice City Council heard an annual update on the Beatrice Municipal Airport during Monday evening’s meeting.

Airport Manager Dennis Schmitt said he wanted to give a brief overview and what the airport has to offer.

There are three full time employees at the airport including Schmitt. Steve Bergmeier is the Operations and Maintenance Superintendent and Mike Bergmeier is the Maintenace Technician.

“These guys do an amazing job and keep our equipment going,” he said.

Trevor Rue, Mike Strubel and Don Dennison work part-time.

The airport advisory board is made up of Joe Hawkins, Rick Clabaugh, Charles Hubka, Stan Meyer and Phil Dittbrenner. All members of the board are appointed by the mayor for five-year terms which are staggered.

The airport has 100 low lead full and self-service. There is also jet fuel available. Sales for low lead total $26,844.90 during the last year. Jet fuel totaled $43,122.

Councilman Ted Fairbanks asked what the largest aircraft that could land on the runway. Schmitt said he gets that question often.

“It’s not necessarily the length or size, it’s a weight issue,” he said. “It’s the repetitive use by large aircraft that causes problems.

There are five hangars with capacity of 36 airplanes. Hangar prices depend on size and vary from $75 to $175. The hangars are currently full with approximately 28 people on the waiting list to upgrade or for a new space.

Schmitt said the airport provides access to and from Beatrice for air travelers is business and pleasure.

“Sometimes it’s just a fuel stop, but also medical transport, ag operations, pipeline inspections, wildlife surveys, military training or professional training.”

Three certified flight instructors operate at the airport, as well as three aerial spraying operators.

“All of these services we provide are very beneficial because a lot of smaller airports don’t have these services,” he said. “We’re very fortunate.”

The airport receives $114,255 annually in farm ground and hay leases. There are additional monthly leases by Exmark, Worldlawn, the grain bin site, Tractor Supply Company, and Capri Inn and Suites. There are three lots available.

The Avionics Shop is in need of expanding the shop area. Estimates have been received for an extension to the current building. The owner of the shop has been recruited by other airports but is happy in Beatrice.

Mayor Bob Morgan said he would like to see the talent stay in Beatrice.

In addition, there is a plan to reconstruct a taxiway and an apron. Schmitt said he would like to have an additional six place t-hangar and taxi-lane construction.

Morgan said he appreciates the plan as that will help the airport and the city.