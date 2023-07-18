Olsson Studio of Lincoln presented the Court Street Corridor Master Plan at the Beatrice City Council meeting on Monday evening.

Associate Landscape Architect Austin Vachal and Technical Leader in Engineering of Nebraska Roadways Jon Olsen presented the plan to the council.

There have been two previous stakeholder meetings were held in Beatrice in March and May of 2023 to gain input from the public. The plan was based on the 2011 concepts that were developed, but never materialized.

Vachal noted there were five objectives:

- Help retain and attract businesses to the corridor.

- Project a welcoming image to visitors.

- Support an active downtown.

- Create a comfortable pedestrian environment.

- Improve on-street parking.

“Throughout the process, with every decision that we made we kept those five fundamental things in our mind,” he said.

The maps and documents presented indicate the site stretches from Second Street to Eighth streets on Court and is referred to as the corridor.

The plan notes that due to the current routing of Highway 136 the character of Court Street and the scope of pedestrian improvements are limited due to the highway design standards and regulations.

“There is a sense of discomfort when walking the corridor, which can be detrimental to businesses,” Vachal said. “This master plan proposes to re-envision Court Street as a pedestrian first place, where people of all ages and backgrounds desire to be.”

The proposed plan to reroute Highway 136 one block south to Market Street. Two roundabouts are being suggested. One would be placed between Second and Third Streets on Court with the other being on Eighth Street.

“The roundabouts are designed to announce the corridor’s prominence as a vibrant and interesting place,” he said.

The plan includes increased parking along the corridor, decorative concrete crosswalks and intersections, rain garden planters, trees and landscaping. A range of pedestrian furnishings and amenities include seating, benches, bike racks, trash receptacles, planters and decorative lighting.

The total cost of the plan is estimated to be $3.5 to $4.8 million. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer noted that the cost of moving the highway would be approximately an additional $10 million.

Councilman Terry Doyle noted they have been talking about making changes on Court Street for decades.

“We’ve been talking about the project for literally decades,” he said.

Doyle asked about the purpose of the roundabouts.

Olsen explained the roundabouts offer several benefits to the public.

“First they are going to be safer for the general public,” he said. “They are also going to move cars more efficiently. The roundabouts are also going to visually draw people into the corridor.”

Mayor Bob Morgan noted that he expected a resolution to be introduced during the August 7 meeting of the city council.

If the council votes to approve the plan of the Court Street Corridor, the final design would require another six months to one year to complete.