City council hears presentation on integrated resource plan

An Integrated Resource Plan was presented at the Beatrice City Council meeting on Monday evening.

John Krajewski presented the plan by phone.

Western Area Power Administration (WAPA) requires its customers to develop an IRP every five years. When Beatrice was an NPPD customer, they prepared a single IRP for all their wholesale and retail customers.

“Since this is the first year you are not a part of NPPD, the City is now required to prepare its own IRP that is consistent with it Energy Planning and Management Program (EPAMP),” Krajewski said.

An (IRP) is a planning process for new energy resources that evaluates the full range of alternatives to provide adequate and reliable service to electric consumers.

The required elements of IRP from EPAMP include:

• Identification and comparison of all practicable energy efficiency and energy supply resource options.

• Prepare an action plan.

• Minimize adverse environmental effect of new resource acquisitions.

• Provide opportunity for pull public participation.

• Conducted load forecasting.

• Include brief description of measurement strategies for options identified in IRP to determine whether objectives are being met.

“We’ve done all these things previous including preparing Beatrice’s peak demand and energy forecast,” he said. “We’ve also compared forecasted peak demand and energy requirements to existing Beatrice power supply resources to estimate future resource needs.”

“In addition, we’ve identified potential DSM measures and assessed their economic and technical feasibility. We’ve integrated DSM options with supply resources to develop a preferred plan and considered environmental impacts and costs of each IRP option.”

“We’ve also solicited public participation and incorporate comments into the IRP.”

The planning objectives that have been identified in the past include:

• Maintain local control of the utilities system.

• Focus on continued growth and development.

• Maintain rates that are competitive with neighboring utilities.

• Maintain financial and rate stability.

• Encourage energy efficiency programs.

“You’ve gone through a lot of these steps and without significant load addition, Beatrice has sufficient capacity and energy resources throughout the study period," he said. “Toward the end of the five-year plan, it may be necessary to explore replacement resources for NextEra and AEP purchases."

Krajewski made some demand side recommendations to the council as a part of the plan noting that Beatrice complies with state and federal environmental regulations at its facilities.

“This presentation and public hearing is designed to solicit public input.”

Any questions or concerns can be directed to Tobias Tempelmeyer, City Administrator, at 402-228-5200 until Dec. 7.