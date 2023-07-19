An update of the Pinpoint Fiber project was given to the Beatrice City Council during its meeting this week.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said the city entered into an agreement with Pinpoint Fiber in February.

“The agreement with Pinpoint Fiber is a non-exclusive franchise agreement,” he said. “The agreement is similar to the franchise agreements we have with Windstream and Charter.”

Representatives of Pinpoint Fiber Tom Shoemaker, Pam Westadt and Jason Kuhn attended the meeting.

Shoemaker said work began approximately three months previous and they expect to be done by March 2024. Pinpoint is currently subcontracting with T&H for installation.

The company is building what they call fiberhoods.

“We are working in fiberhoods,” he said. “They are working on underground and aerial installation. Each fiberhood is a work in progress. We started with the backbone and each of the fiberhoods will tie back into the ring.”

Each of the sections in the City of Beatrice will have a 100% fiber network available with 2.5 gigs available. There are 12 sections within the city.

Councilmen Duane Ruh said he had been contacted with a concern.

“He was concerned with the markings and I gave him the number to call and the problem was resolved,” he said.

“It’s a flexible conversation,” Shoemaker said. “We want to educate and be responsive to our customers.”

Several councilmen asked questions about the process, the vaults that are being placed in yards and installation.

“We try to return everything back to the way it was before we were there in the yards,” he said. “We want to be a part of your community.”

Price options range from $49.99 to $149.99 a month depending on the speed needed.

A local office will be opening in Beatrice at 3414 N. Sixth St. The public is encouraged to call 800-793-2788 with any questions or concerns. There is also a frequently asked questions section at www.pnpt.com/beatrice-fiber-build/ .